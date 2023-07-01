Wake Me Up When June Ends

New York– The month of June has been a historically dreadful one for the New York Mets over the past 15 years. 2022 was a key exception but 2023 has been an unwanted return to form with a series of mindboggling losses over the course of 30 days. The end of the month fit the pattern neatly as David Robertson, the Mets’ most reliable reliever, gave up a go-ahead three run homer in the eighth inning to help the San Francisco Giants (46-36) rally past the Mets (36-46) 5-4.

The Mets actually found themselves with a rare first-inning lead when Jeff McNeil went the opposite way for a double to plate Francisco Lindor. Carlos Carrasco gave the lead back in the top of the second when Brandon Crawford picked up an RBI single, but a sacrifice fly from Omar Narvaez in the bottom of the frame allowed the Mets to reclaim a 2-1 lead. The score would remain the same until the fifth, when former Met Wilmer Flores launched a solo homer (8) off Carrasco to tie the game.

Things took a decisively Mets’ bounce in the bottom of the inning when Jeff McNeil went the other way again for a double that became fan interference when a young Giants’ fan reached over the side wall to try and grab the ball. The umpires decided to award Brandon Nimmo home on the play even though he was only between second and third when the ball was interfered with, a call that was upheld on replay review and allowed the Mets to grab a 3-2 lead. Check out the bizarre sequence below.

The Mets picked up an insurance run in the sixth when Tommy Pham hit a solo shot (9) off Taylor Rogers to make it 4-2. After Jeff Brigham and Brooks Raley got the Mets through the seventh, Buck Showalter went to Robertson (L, 2-2) to face the heart of the Giants’ batting order. A throwing error and a walk put the tying runs on ahead of catcher Patrick Bailey, who took advantage of a hanging breaking ball from Robertson and crushed it to center field for a three-run bomb (5) to give San Francisco an improbable 5-4 lead.

There was still a chance for the Mets to tie it in the ninth when pinch-hitter Luis Guillorme drew a one-out walk and was pinch-run for by Starling Marte. That threat was neutralized quickly as Bailey threw out Marte trying to steal second base and Nimmo struck out on the following pitch to end the game.

Player Of The Game:

Today’s Player of the Game Award goes to San Francisco Giants’ catcher Patrick Bailey. Bailey’s go-ahead three-run homer was the difference for the Giants and he threw out the potential tying run in the ninth as Marte attempted to swipe second base.

Post-Game Notes:

Sean Manaea (W, 3-3) worked a scoreless seventh inning to earn the win for the Giants.

Camilo Doval worked a scoreless ninth inning to earn his 24th save of the season.

Pham paced the Mets with three hits while Lindor and McNeil collected two a piece.

Pete Alonso went 0 for 4 on the day and is now hitting .149 (7-for-47) since returning from the injured list on June 18.

The Mets completed June with a 7-19 record in 26 games for the month.

What’s Next:

The Mets will hope to get themselves going now that the calendar is flipped to July 1 tomorrow morning. RHP Justin Verlander (2-4, 4.11 ERA) will face off with RHP Anthony DeSclafani (4-7, 4.28 ERA) in the pitching matchup. First pitch is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. at Citi Field.