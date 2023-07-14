7/14/23 Game Preview: Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Mets

The All-Star Break is over and the New York Mets (42-48) have a lot of work to do in the second half. The Mets looked like they got themselves on track with a six-game winning streak to start the month but a two-game skid to end the first half has increased the pressure on them as they look to get things going with a six-game home stand. First up is a three-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers (51-38) with first pitch for the opener scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field. The game will be nationally streamed on Apple TV+ as part of the Friday Night Baseball package.

Right-hander Justin Verlander (3-4, 3.60 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets tonight. Verlander pitched well against the San Diego Padres last Friday, giving up three runs (two earned) in six innings, but was not a factor in the decision of a game the Mets went on to win 7-5 in 10 innings. The Dodgers will counter with lefty Julio Urias (6-5, 4.76 ERA). Urias earned his sixth win of the season in his final start before the All Star Break, allowing just two runs in six innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates on July 6.

Local Coverage:

Television: None

Streaming: Apple TV+

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes:

The Mets won two out of three against the Dodgers when the teams last met at Dodger Stadium in mid-April.

The Mets won two out of three against the Dodgers during their last trip to Citi Field in August of 2022.

Verlander is 3-0 with a 2.91 ERA in three career starts against the Dodgers.

Urias is 3-0 with a 5.02 ERA in five career appearances, including three starts, against the Mets.

Daniel Vogelbach will sit with the lefty Urias on the mound. Tommy Pham will serve as the designated hitter and bat second while Mark Canha plays left field and hits ninth.

J.D. Martinez is 5 for 10 (.500) with a homer and three RBIs in his career against Verlander.