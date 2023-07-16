7/16/23 Game Preview: Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Mets

Few games were more emblematic of what has gone wrong for the New York Mets (42-50) in 2023 than the one they played last night. The offense did next to nothing and some shoddy relief pitching helped seal the deal for the Los Angeles Dodgers (53-38) in a 5-1 win that saw an all-time lowlight for the Mets as third baseman Brett Baty lost a pop-up in the ninth inning only to see it hit him in the face on a bounce. The Mets have now lost four straight and will look to avoid getting swept by the Dodgers today. First pitch is scheduled for 5:10 p.m. at Citi Field after being moved back from the originally scheduled 1:40 p.m. to avoid severe weather that came through the area.

Right-hander Max Scherzer (8-3, 4.31 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets today. Scherzer’s last start of the first half was a dud as he gave up five runs in five innings to lose to the San Diego Padres last Sunday. The Dodgers will counter with rookie right-hander Bobby Miller (5-1, 4.50 ERA). Miller didn’t do too well in his last start of the first half, giving up four runs in 5.2 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates on July 5, but still earned his fifth win of the year thanks to some generous run support from his teammates.

Local Coverage:

Television: WPIX

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes:

Scherzer is 5-5 with a 2.51 ERA in 17 career appearances, including 15 starts, against the Dodgers.

Miller has never faced the Mets before.

Starling Marte is back in the Mets’ starting lineup after sitting out yesterday due to illness. He will start in right field and bat sixth.

Tommy Pham will sit for a second straight game. Mark Canha will start in left field and bat eighth.

Francisco Alvarez will get the day off. Omar Narvaez will catch and hit ninth.

David Peralta is 6 for 21 (.286) with two doubles, two home runs and two RBIs in his career against Scherzer.

This is the final game of the season between the Mets and Dodgers. Los Angeles has gone 3-2 over the first five meetings with the Mets and can secure a victory in the season series by completing the sweep today.