7/18/23 Game Preview: Chicago White Sox at New York Mets

A win on Sunday may not be enough to prevent the New York Mets (43-50) from becoming sellers at the trade deadline. The fact that the Mets won was nice but the weekend as a whole showcased a lot of the issues that explain why a team with a record-high payroll is sitting seven games below .500 and nearly buried in every playoff race. The current roster needs to string a bunch of wins together to convince the front office not to begin a perhaps large sale and the next chance to create a winning streak comes tonight as the Chicago White Sox (40-55) come to town for a three-game series. First pitch for the opener is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field.

The White Sox had a disappointing 2022 season, going 81-81 to finish in second place in the American League Central, 11 games back of the first-place Cleveland Guardians. That performance was largely the result of underachievement and injuries, which perhaps inspired a relatively quiet offseason from Chicago. The results have not been great this season as the White Sox have continued to underwhelm, firmly planting themselves in the seller category, although a series victory in Atlanta over the weekend showcased that this team is still quite dangerous, making this an interesting matchup for the Mets.

Right-hander Carlos Carrasco (3-3, 5.16 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets tonight. Carrasco hasn’t pitched since July 6, when he tossed eight shutout innings to help the Mets complete a sweep of the Arizona Diamondbacks and earn his third win of the season. The White Sox will counter with righty Lucas Giolito (6-5, 3.45 ERA), who could be one of the biggest starting pitchers moved at the deadline. Giolito pitched well in his final start of the first half, allowing just two runs in seven innings against the St. Louis Cardinals on July 9, but was not a factor in the decision of a game Chicago went on to lose 4-3 in 10 innings.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes:

The Mets and White Sox last met in 2019 when the Mets swept a three-game series in Chicago in July.

The White Sox haven’t been to Citi Field since 2016, when they won two out of three against the Mets in late May.

Carrasco is 10-12 with a 4.14 ERA in 30 career appearances, including 26 starts, against the White Sox.

Giolito is 0-0 with a 3.07 ERA in three career starts against the Mets.

Tommy Pham is back in the Mets’ starting lineup after sitting the past two days. He will play left field and bat second.

Francisco Alvarez is back behind the plate after getting a day off on Sunday and will bat seventh.

Daniel Vogelbach will get the night off. D.J. Stewart will serve as the designated hitter and bat ninth.

Tim Anderson (11 for 37, 2B, HR, 3 RBI), Elvis Andrus (7 for 19, 2 2B, HR, 8 RBI), Andrew Benintendi (2 for 7, 2 2B, 4 RBI) and Eloy Jimenez (3 for 4, 2B, HR, 3 RBI) have done well against Carrasco in the past.

Francisco Lindor is 6 for 18 (.333) with a home run and three RBIs in his career against Giolito.