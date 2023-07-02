7/2/23 Game Preview: San Francisco Giants at New York Mets

Saturday’s game was a rare occurrence of everything going right for the New York Mets (36-47) in 2023. Justin Verlander allowed just one run over seven innings and got run support from three solo homers as the Mets beat the San Francisco Giants (46-37) 4-1 to snap a three-game losing streak. The win also evened the weekend series between the two teams and they will look to secure the rubber game tonight. First pitch for the series finale is scheduled for 7:08 p.m. and the contest will be broadcast nationally as part of ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball package.

Left-hander David Peterson (2-6, 7.00 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets tonight. Peterson had a successful return to the majors on Tuesday as he tossed six shutout innings against the Milwaukee Brewers to earn his second win of the season. The Giants will counter with righty Ross Stripling (0-2, 6.88 ERA), who will be making a spot start for them tonight. Stripling’s last appearance came on Wednesday as he allowed one run in three innings of relief against the Toronto Blue Jays in a game the Giants went on to lose 6-1.

Local Coverage:

Television: ESPN

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes:

Peterson faced the Giants in San Francisco on April 22, allowing seven runs in five innings of work to suffer his third loss of the season.

Stripling worked in relief against the Mets on April 23, allowing three runs (two earned) in 3.1 innings in a game the Giants went on to win 5-4.

Starling Marte is back in the Mets’ starting lineup after sitting out the past two games. He will return to right field and bat sixth.

Daniel Vogelbach will get the night off. Pete Alonso will serve as the designated hitter and bat cleanup while Mark Canha plays first base and hits seventh.

Brandon Crawford (2 for 5, 2 HR, 5 RBI) and Thairo Estrada (3 for 7) have good numbers against Peterson.

This is the final game of the season between the Mets and Giants. The two teams have split the first six games so tonight’s winner will earn a victory in the season series.

This is the final game on the Mets’ current seven-game home stand. They have gone just 2-4 over the first six games.

This will be the Mets’ final home game of the first half. The Mets are 19-19 at home so far this season.