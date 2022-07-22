7/22/22 Game Preview: San Diego Padres at New York Mets

The All-Star Break is over and the second half is set to begin for the New York Mets (58-35). A strong performance in the first half has the Mets in position to snap a five-year postseason drought and aim for the franchise’s first World Series title in 36 years. The second half is set to begin with a huge five-game home stand that will bring contenders like the San Diego Padres (52-42) to town. First pitch for the opener of this weekend series is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field.

Right-hander Max Scherzer (6-1, 2.22 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets tonight. Scherzer pitched very well in his last start, allowing two runs in 6.1 innings against the Chicago Cubs last Saturday, but was not a factor in the decision of a game the Mets required extra innings to win. The Padres will counter with veteran righty Yu Darvish (8-4, 3.41 ERA). Darvish closed out the first half with a win last Friday, allowing three runs in seven innings to defeat the Arizona Diamondbacks and earn his eighth victory of the season.

