7/23/22 Game Preview: San Diego Padres at New York Mets

The bats stayed cold for the New York Mets (58-36) last night in a disappointing 4-1 loss to the San Diego Padres (53-42). Yu Darvish dominated the Mets, allowing just one run on four hits over seven innings of work as the Padres picked up their third win in four games against New York this season. The Mets will look to even up their series with the Padres tonight with first pitch scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field.

Right-hander Chris Bassitt (7-6, 3.79 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets today. Bassitt pitched well in his final start of the first half, allowing one run in six innings of work against the Atlanta Braves on July 13 to pick up his seventh win of the season. The Padres will counter with lefty Blake Snell (1-5, 5.22 ERA). Snell was hit hard in his final start of the first half, allowing five runs in 3.2 innings against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on July 14, but was bailed out of a loss when San Diego rallied for an 8-5 win.

Local Coverage:

Television: WPIX

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes: