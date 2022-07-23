Mets

7/23/22 Game Preview: San Diego Padres at New York Mets

Mike Phillips

The bats stayed cold for the New York Mets (58-36) last night in a disappointing 4-1 loss to the San Diego Padres (53-42). Yu Darvish dominated the Mets, allowing just one run on four hits over seven innings of work as the Padres picked up their third win in four games against New York this season. The Mets will look to even up their series with the Padres tonight with first pitch scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field.

Right-hander Chris Bassitt (7-6, 3.79 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets today. Bassitt pitched well in his final start of the first half, allowing one run in six innings of work against the Atlanta Braves on July 13 to pick up his seventh win of the season. The Padres will counter with lefty Blake Snell (1-5, 5.22 ERA). Snell was hit hard in his final start of the first half, allowing five runs in 3.2 innings against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on July 14, but was bailed out of a loss when San Diego rallied for an 8-5 win.

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes:

    Bassitt was hammered by the Padres in San Diego on June 8, giving up seven runs in 3.1 innings of work to suffer his fourth loss of the season.

    Snell faced the Mets in San Diego on June 6, giving up five runs (four earned) in four innings of work to suffer his third loss of the season.

    Mark Canha is back in the Mets’ starting lineup after getting the night off. He will bat fifth and play left field.

    J.D. Davis will serve as the designated hitter with a lefty on the mound and bat eighth.

    Newly-acquired Daniel Vogelbach is active for the Mets and will be available off the bench. Travis Blankenhorn was designated for assignment to make room for Vogelbach on the 26 and 40-man rosters.

    The Mets acquired catcher Michael Perez from the Pittsburgh Pirates for cash considerations. Perez was optioned to AAA Syracuse.

    Canha (4 for 10, 2B, 2 RBI), Starling Marte (5 for 12, 2B, HR, RBI), Jeff McNeil (2 for 5) and Brandon Nimmo (2 for 6, 2B, RBI) have good numbers against Snell.

