7/25/23 Game Preview: New York Mets at New York Yankees

The trade deadline is just over a week away and the New York Mets (46-53) haven’t made a convincing case of whether they should be buyers or sellers. The Mets lost their second straight game to the Boston Red Sox on Sunday night and have managed to hang seven games back in the National League Wild Card standings thanks to the struggles of the teams in front of them. There are just six games left for the Mets before the deadline so they would love to snap their two-game losing streak as they begin the Bronx portion of the Subway Series tonight against the New York Yankees (53-47). First pitch for the opener is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Yankee Stadium.

Right-hander Justin Verlander (4-5, 3.47 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets tonight. Verlander picked up his fourth win of the season in his last start, allowing just one run in eight innings against the Chicago White Sox last Wednesday. The Yankees will counter with righty Domingo German (5-6, 4.52 ERA). German was hit hard in his last start, giving up five runs in six innings against the Los Angeles Angels last Tuesday to suffer his sixth loss of the year.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes:

The Mets and Yankees split a two-game series at Citi Field last month.

The Mets got swept during their last trip to Yankee Stadium last August, dropping a pair of games to the Yankees.

Verlander faced the Yankees at Citi Field on June 14, allowing just one run in six innings of work, but he was not a factor in the decision of a game the Mets went on to win in extra innings.

German is 2-1 with a 3.71 ERA in five career starts against the Mets.

Tommy Pham (groin) is out of the Mets’ starting lineup for a fourth straight game. D.J. Stewart will start in right field and bat ninth.

Daniel Vogelbach and Francisco Alvarez are back in the Mets’ starting lineup after getting the night off on Sunday. Vogelbach will serve as the designated hitter and bat fifth while Alvarez will catch and hit sixth.

D.J. LeMahieu is 8 for 25 (.320) with a double, two home runs and four RBIs in his career against Verlander.

Vogelbach (2 for 4, HR, 2 RBI) and Mark Canha (7 for 13, 2B, HR, 3 RBI) have done well against German in the past.