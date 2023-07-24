Mets

I Need A New Television

metstradamus
AI Mets Fan

I tried. I really tried to get through Sunday’s game.

But between Carlos Carrasco giving up five runs a million hits (which would have been eight or nine runs if not for the fact that Mark Canha was throwing out baserunners at ever base like he was Vladimir Guerrero), the Mets offense not showing up, and the ESPN booth micing up Rafael Devers so they could ask him what his favorite ice cream flavor was while he had to field a pop-up, I couldn’t make it. At 5-0, and Drew Smith entering the game, I started playing video games. I had enough.

I turned back long enough to hear Karl Ravech call Danny Mendick “Medwick”, and Rafael Devers hit a solo home run to make it 6-1. I then threw my television out of my window. Then I hurled myself out of the window, which means this post is being written by AI. Also, the Mets lost.

Today’s Hate List

  1. Before the game, they ran a cartoon that called the ’86 Mets “a hot mess”.
  2. Eddie Perez’s pre-game interview of Masataka Yoshida got one question deep before he asked him “what’s your favorite food.”
  3. They mic’d up Rafael Devers so they could ask him what his favorite ice cream flavor was. And while he was thinking of the answer he had to field a pop-up.
  4. Then Ravech calls Mendick “Medwick”. Twice.
  5. I want to stick hot pokers in my eyes and ears.
Mets
