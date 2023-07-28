7/28/23 Game Preview: Washington Nationals at New York Mets

A win over the Washington Nationals (43-60) last night wasn’t the main storyline for the New York Mets (48-54) after the game. The headline was the first trade of a potential sale as GM Billy Eppler shipped out closer David Robertson in the middle of a rain delay for a pair of low-level prospects. The deal makes sense since the team’s position in the standings doesn’t warrant buying but it is a stinging indictment of the failure of the 2023 Mets, who will now have to press onward without their best reliever. The road forward begins tonight as the Mets continue their series with the Nationals as first pitch for the second game of four is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field.

Right-hander Max Scherzer (8-4, 4.20 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets tonight. Scherzer was hit hard by the Boston Red Sox in his last start, giving up five runs in six innings last Saturday to suffer his fourth loss of the season. The Nationals will counter with young lefty MacKenzie Gore (6-7, 4.37 ERA). Gore earned his sixth win of the season on Sunday, tossing five shutout innings and striking out eight to beat the San Francisco Giants.

Local Coverage:

Television: WPIX

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes:

Scherzer faced the Nationals in Washington on May 14, giving up two runs in five innings to earn his third win of the season.

Gore is 1-0 with a 0.90 ERA in two starts against the Mets this season.

The Mets have recalled RHP Reed Garrett from AAA Syracuse to take Robertson’s spot on the active roster.

Daniel Vogelbach will sit with a lefty on the mound. Mark Vientos will serve as the designated hitter and bat seventh.

Tommy Pham and Francisco Alvarez are back in the Mets’ starting lineup after getting a day off yesterday. Pham will play left field and bat cleanup while Alvarez will catch and hit ninth.

Corey Dickerson (5 for 18, HR, 2 RBI) and Luis Garcia (4 for 8, HR, 2 RBI) have done well against Scherzer in the past.

Jeff McNeil is 4 for 4 in a small sample size against Gore.