7/29/22 Game Preview: New York Mets at Miami Marlins

Mike Phillips

A Subway Series sweep has the New York Mets (61-37) riding high. Winners of three straight, the Mets were able to extend their lead over the Atlanta Braves in the National League East to three games ahead of next Tuesday’s trade deadline. The Mets have already made a few trades and should make more moves in the coming days but they will be on the road for a six-game divisional road trip ahead of the deadline. First up is a weekend series against the Miami Marlins (47-52) with first pitch for tonight’s opener scheduled for 6:40 p.m. at loanDepot Park.

Right-hander Chris Bassitt (7-7, 3.72 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets tonight. Bassitt pitched very well in his last start, allowing just two runs in seven innings against the San Diego Padres last Saturday, but was stuck with a loss due to a lack of run support from the Mets’ offense. The Marlins will counter with their ace, All-Star righty Sandy Alcantara (9-4, 1.81 ERA). Alcantara delivered a quality start on Sunday, allowing just two runs in six innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, but was not a factor in the decision of a game the Marlins won 6-5 in extra innings.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes:

    The Mets are 7-4 against the Marlins so far this season and split a four-game series at Citi Field when the teams last met earlier this month.

    The Mets are 2-1 at loanDepot Park this season and won two out of three in their previous trip to Miami in late June.

    Bassitt is 1-2 with a 3.86 ERA in three starts against the Marlins this season.

    Alcantara is 1-1 with a 2.45 ERA in three starts against the Mets this season.

    Eduardo Escobar will get the night off. Luis Guillorme will start at third base and bat eighth.

    Jacob deGrom has rejoined the Mets in Miami ahead of his anticipated return to the starting rotation in Washington next week.

    Jesus Aguilar (2 for 6), Bryan De La Cruz (5 for 7, 3 2B, HR, 2 RBI) and Miguel Rojas (3 for 8) have done well against Bassitt.

    Mark Canha (2 for 5, HR, RBI), J.D. Davis (4 for 10, 2 2B), Guillorme (5 for 12, RBI), Travis Jankowski (3 for 4, 2 2B, 4 RBI), Francisco Lindor (7 for 22, 2 2B, HR, 6 RBI), Jeff McNeil (8 for 28, 2B, HR, 2 RBI) and Daniel Vogelbach (2 for 6, 2B, HR, RBI) have good numbers against Alcantara.

