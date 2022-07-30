Mets

7/30/22 Game Preview: New York Mets at Miami Marlins

Mike Phillips

Even facing Cy Young contenders can’t seem to slow down the New York Mets (62-37) right now. The Mets chased Sandy Alcantara after five innings and got a clutch two-run homer from Brandon Nimmo to pick up a 6-4 win over the Miami Marlins (47-53). The win was the fourth straight for the Mets, who will look to rack up another victory over the Marlins tonight. First pitch for today’s game is scheduled for 6:10 p.m. at loanDepot Park.

Right-hander Carlos Carrasco (10-4, 4.07 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets tonight. Carrasco pitched well against the San Diego Padres on Sunday night, working hard to toss five shutout innings, but was not a factor in the decision as the Mets rallied for an 8-5 win after he left the game. The Marlins will counter with righty Nick Neidert (1-2, 4.54 ERA in 2021), who was recalled from AAA Jacksonville to take the rotation spot of Trevor Rogers, who landed on the injured list.

Local Coverage:

Television: WPIX

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes:

    Carrasco is 1-0 with a 3.75 ERA in two starts against the Marlins this season.

    Neidert was 1-0 with a 3.60 ERA in two starts against the Mets last season.

    Tyler Naquin will make his Mets’ debut today giving Mark Canha a day off in left field and will bat sixth.

    Jesus Aguilar (5 for 11, 2 2B, 2 RBI), Billy Hamilton (3 for 10, 3B, 2 RBI) and Miguel Rojas (3 for 9, HR, RBI) have good numbers against Carrasco.

Mets

