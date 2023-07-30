7/30/23 Game Preview: Washington Nationals at New York Mets

One of the strangest days in franchise history saw a blockbuster trade and another loss for the New York Mets (49-55). The trade of Max Scherzer took away all of the headlines from an 11-4 loss to the Washington Nationals (44-61), which further exemplified why the Mets have chosen to start blowing up their 2023 roster which wasn’t working. The Mets will look to end the weekend on a winning note and secure a series victory over the Nationals this afternoon. First pitch for the series finale is scheduled for 1:40 p.m. at Citi Field.

Right-hander Justin Verlander (5-5, 3.24 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets amidst plenty of trade rumors. Verlander picked up his fifth win of the season on Tuesday, tossing six shutout innings to beat the New York Yankees in the Subway Series. The Nationals will counter with former Met Trevor Williams (5-5, 4.47 ERA). Williams had a tougher time against the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday, giving up four runs in six innings of work, but was not a factor in the decision of a game the Nationals won 6-5.

Verlander is 3-0 with a 1.89 ERA in three career starts against the Nationals.

Williams has a 6.14 ERA in two starts against the Mets this season.

Daniel Vogelbach and Brett Baty are back in the Mets’ starting lineup after sitting against lefty Patrick Corbin yesterday. Vogelbach will serve as the designated hitter and bat fifth while Baty will start at third base and hit eighth.

Tommy Pham, who could be moved prior to the trade deadline on Tuesday, is out of the Mets’ starting lineup today. Jeff McNeil will slide to the outfield and hit third while Danny Mendick plays second base and bats ninth.

Francisco Alvarez will get the day off. Omar Narvaez will catch and hit eighth.

RHP Vinny Nittoli will be recalled from AAA Syracuse to take Max Scherzer’s spot on the active roster once the trade is finalized.

Baty and Mendick both have homered against Williams in the past.

This is the final game the Nationals will play at Citi Field this season. The Mets are 3-3 against Washington at home so far in 2023.

This is the final game the Mets will play in July. The Mets have gone 13-10 so far this month, a significant improvement over their 7-19 June.