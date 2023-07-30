Scherzer, Texas Ranger

Things are changing quickly for the New York Mets. Just 24 hours after questioning the team’s decision to trade David Robertson for two low-level prospects, Max Scherzer is no longer a member of the Mets. Scherzer was dealt to the Texas Rangers along with $35.5 million in cash for infielder LuisAngel Acuna, the 44th-best prospect in baseball according to MLB.com, as the Mets (49-55) continued to wave the white flag on a day they lost to the Washington Nationals (44-61) 11-6.

The deal signified an end to the two-ace experiment the Mets have tried to do over the past two seasons in order to try and win right away. The price that Mets’ owner Steve Cohen paid in money to essentially buy one of the game’s top 100 prospects is insane and does open the door to a ton of new avenues as they try transitioning to a much younger roster.

The whirlwind of activity around this trade also took the attention off a lackluster performance on the field for the Mets, who fell into an early hole as Carlos Carrasco struggled again. Carrasco (L, 3-5) gave up six runs in 2.1 innings as Washington built an 8-0 lead after three innings. That lead would be plenty for Nationals’ starter Patrick Corbin (W, 7-11), who gave up four runs in 5.2 innings to earn his second win of the season against the Mets.

Post-Game Notes:

Everyone in the Nationals’ lineup recorded at least one hit as four different players recorded at least two hits.

Tommy Pham, Francisco Lindor, Francisco Alvarez and Mark Vientos all homered for the Mets.

Reed Garrett made his Mets’ debut in relief of Carrasco, allowing one unearned run in 2.1 innings of work.

The Mets’ two-game winning streak was snapped with Washington’s victory.

What’s Next:

The Mets will look to wrap up their brief home stand by securing a series victory against the Nationals tomorrow afternoon. RHP Justin Verlander (5-5, 3.24 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets while the Nationals will counter with former Met Trevor Williams (5-5, 4.47 ERA). First pitch is scheduled for 1:40 p.m. at Citi Field.