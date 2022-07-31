7/31/22 Game Preview: New York Mets at Miami Marlins

It certainly is a good sign for the New York Mets (63-37) that a series in Miami isn’t turning into an absolute nightmare. The Miami Marlins (47-54) have made a habit out of ruining the Mets’ season over the course of their history but the Mets have done good work in Miami so far this season, picking up a 2-0 victory last night to earn their fourth win in five tries at loanDepot Park. The Mets will look to match their season-high six-game winning streak by completing a sweep of the Marlins this afternoon with first pitch for the matinee scheduled for 1:40 p.m.

Right-hander Taijuan Walker (8-2, 2.67 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets today. Walker delivered a quality start against the New York Yankees on Tuesday, allowing three runs in six innings of work to earn his eighth win of the year. The Marlins will counter with righty Pablo Lopez (7-5, 3.03 ERA). Lopez dominated the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday, allowing one run on two hits in seven innings of work while racking up 11 strikeouts to earn his seventh victory of the season.

Local Coverage:

Television: WPIX

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes: