7/31/22 Game Preview: New York Mets at Miami Marlins

It certainly is a good sign for the New York Mets (63-37) that a series in Miami isn’t turning into an absolute nightmare. The Miami Marlins (47-54) have made a habit out of ruining the Mets’ season over the course of their history but the Mets have done good work in Miami so far this season, picking up a 2-0 victory last night to earn their fourth win in five tries at loanDepot Park. The Mets will look to match their season-high six-game winning streak by completing a sweep of the Marlins this afternoon with first pitch for the matinee scheduled for 1:40 p.m.
Right-hander Taijuan Walker (8-2, 2.67 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets today. Walker delivered a quality start against the New York Yankees on Tuesday, allowing three runs in six innings of work to earn his eighth win of the year. The Marlins will counter with righty Pablo Lopez (7-5, 3.03 ERA). Lopez dominated the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday, allowing one run on two hits in seven innings of work while racking up 11 strikeouts to earn his seventh victory of the season.
Walker is 2-0 with a 1.83 ERA in three starts against the Marlins this season.
Lopez is 1-1 with a 6.10 ERA in two starts against the Mets this year.
Starling Marte and Eduardo Escobar will get the day off. Tyler Naquin will start in right field and bat sixth while Luis Guillorme plays third base and hits eighth.
Mark Canha is back in the Mets’ starting lineup after getting the night off. He will start in left field and bat seventh.
Bryan De La Cruz is 4 for 12 (.333) with three RBIs in his career against Walker.
J.D. Davis (5 for 10, RBI), Luis Guillorme (3 for 6, 2B, RBI), Jeff McNeil (5 for 12, 2 2B, HR, 2 RBI) and Brandon Nimmo (5 for 17, 2B, HR, 3 RBI) have good numbers against Lopez.
A win today would secure the Mets’ first series sweep in Miami since August of 2020.
This is the Mets’ final game in the month of July. The Mets have gone 16-8 over their first 24 games of the month.