7/9/23 Game Preview: New York Mets at San Diego Padres

The winning streak had to end eventually for the New York Mets (42-47) but last night’s loss was hard to fault them for. The Mets ran into a buzzsaw as Blake Snell shut them down for six innings to help the San Diego Padres (42-47) pick up a 3-1 win to even their weekend series at a game a piece. Both teams will look to secure the rubber game this afternoon and wrap up their first half with a win. First pitch for the finale is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. at Petco Park.

Right-hander Max Scherzer (8-2, 4.03 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets today. Scherzer struggled a bit in his last start, giving up four runs in six innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday, but still earned his eighth win of the season thanks to solid run support from his teammates. The Padres will counter with righty Joe Musgrove (7-2, 3.56 ERA), who started the clincher of last season’s Wild Card Series to eliminate the Mets from the postseason at Citi Field. Musgrove dominated the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday, allowing only one run over seven innings while striking out 11 to earn his seventh win of the season.

Local Coverage:

Television: WPIX

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes:

Scherzer faced the Padres in New York on April 10, allowing one hit over five shutout innings to pick up his second win of the season.

Musgrove is 1-5 with a 5.83 ERA in six career regular-season appearances, including five starts, against the Mets.

Starling Marte will get the day off. Jeff McNeil will shift to right field and bat fifth while Luis Guillorme starts at second base and hits ninth.

Daniel Vogelbach will sit for a second straight day. D.J. Stewart will serve as the designated hitter in his first career start as a Met and bat sixth.

Pete Alonso (4 for 11, HR, 3 RBI), Guillorme (2 for 7), Francisco Lindor (6 for 20, 2 2B, 2 HR, 3 RBI) and Marte (3 for 11) have done well against Musgrove in the past.

This is the final game of the season between the Mets and Padres. The Mets lead the season series 3-2 and can secure a series victory with a win today.

This is the final game of the Mets’ current six-game road trip. They are 4-1 over the first five games.

The Mets are looking to win a series in San Diego for the first time since 2018.

This is the Mets’ final road game of the first half. They are 22-28 on the road so far this season.