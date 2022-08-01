8/1/22 Game Preview: New York Mets at Washington Nationals

The trade deadline is just over 24 hours away but the New York Mets (64-37) are simply taking care of business. A 9-3 win over the Miami Marlins helped the Mets complete a series sweep of the fish and secure their sixth-consecutive victory, tying a season high. The Mets will look to set a new season-high with a seventh straight win as they open a series with the last-place Washington Nationals (35-68). First pitch for today’s game is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Nationals Park.

Right-hander Max Scherzer (6-2, 2.09 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets tonight. Scherzer dominated the New York Yankees in his last start, tossing seven shutout innings against them last Wednesday, but was stuck with a no-decision when David Peterson coughed up the lead in the eighth inning. The Mets did rally for a 3-2 walk off win in that game. The Nationals will counter with lefty Patrick Corbin (4-14, 6.49 ERA). Corbin was hammered by the Los Angeles Dodgers last Wednesday, giving up six runs in two thirds of an inning to suffer his 14th loss of the season.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes: