8/1/22 Game Preview: New York Mets at Washington Nationals

The trade deadline is just over 24 hours away but the New York Mets (64-37) are simply taking care of business. A 9-3 win over the Miami Marlins helped the Mets complete a series sweep of the fish and secure their sixth-consecutive victory, tying a season high. The Mets will look to set a new season-high with a seventh straight win as they open a series with the last-place Washington Nationals (35-68). First pitch for today’s game is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Nationals Park.
Right-hander Max Scherzer (6-2, 2.09 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets tonight. Scherzer dominated the New York Yankees in his last start, tossing seven shutout innings against them last Wednesday, but was stuck with a no-decision when David Peterson coughed up the lead in the eighth inning. The Mets did rally for a 3-2 walk off win in that game. The Nationals will counter with lefty Patrick Corbin (4-14, 6.49 ERA). Corbin was hammered by the Los Angeles Dodgers last Wednesday, giving up six runs in two thirds of an inning to suffer his 14th loss of the season.
Local Coverage:
Television: SNY
Radio: WCBS
New York Mets Lineup:
Mad Max takes the hill. #LGM
🆚: Washington
💪: @max_scherzer
📍: Washington, D.C.
🕕: 7:05 p.m.
📺: @SNYtv
📻: @wcbs880
🔗: https://t.co/1PgGyEFXil pic.twitter.com/bCvaR4MKQx
— New York Mets (@Mets) August 1, 2022
Pre-Game Notes:
-
The Mets are 8-2 against the Nationals this season and swept a three-game series against them when the teams last met at Citi Field in late May.
The Mets are 5-2 at Nationals Park this season and won two out of three during their last trip to the nation’s capital in mid-May.
Scherzer faced the Nationals in his first start as a Met on April 8, giving up three runs in six innings of work to pick up a win.
Corbin is 0-2 with a 6.08 ERA in three starts against the Mets this season.
Starling Marte and Eduardo Escobar are back in the Mets’ starting lineup after getting the day off yesterday. Marte will start in right field and bat second while Escobar plays third base and hits seventh.
J.D. Davis will serve as the designated hitter tonight with a lefty on the mound and bat fifth.
Josh Bell (4 for 9, 2 2B, HR, 4 RBI), Nelson Cruz (9 for 24, 2B, HR, 4 RBI) and Alcides Escobar (12 for 43, 2B, 2 HR, 6 RBI) have done well against Scherzer in the past.
Davis (11 for 35, 3 2B, 4 HR, 6 RBI), Pete Alonso (12 for 33, 2 2B, 4 HR, 7 RBI), Mark Canha (4 for 10, HR, RBI), Marte (9 for 33, 2 2B, HR, 5 RBI) and Jeff McNeil (8 for 25, 2B) have good career numbers against Corbin.