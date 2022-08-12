8/12/22 Game Preview: Philadelphia Phillies at New York Mets

The dog days of summer haven’t been much of a challenge for a veteran team like the New York Mets (73-39) this season. The Mets completed a sweep of the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday to earn their sixth straight win and their 15th victory in their past 17 games. An off day on Thursday should set the Mets up nicely for the most difficult stretch remaining on their schedule which features 13 games in 12 days against playoff contenders. That run begins tonight with the Mets set to welcome the Philadelphia Phillies (62-49) to town for a critical weekend series. First pitch for the opener is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field.

Right-hander Max Scherzer (8-2, 1.98 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets tonight. Scherzer earned his eighth win of the season in dominant fashion last Saturday, allowing only four hits and striking out 11 Atlanta Braves over seven shutout innings to earn his eighth win of the year. The Phillies will counter with lefty Ranger Suarez (8-5, 3.68 ERA). Suarez picked up his eighth win of the season last Saturday, allowing three runs in 5.1 innings to defeat the Washington Nationals.

Local Coverage:

Television: None

Streaming: Apple TV+

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes: