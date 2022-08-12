8/12/22 Game Preview: Philadelphia Phillies at New York Mets

The dog days of summer haven’t been much of a challenge for a veteran team like the New York Mets (73-39) this season. The Mets completed a sweep of the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday to earn their sixth straight win and their 15th victory in their past 17 games. An off day on Thursday should set the Mets up nicely for the most difficult stretch remaining on their schedule which features 13 games in 12 days against playoff contenders. That run begins tonight with the Mets set to welcome the Philadelphia Phillies (62-49) to town for a critical weekend series. First pitch for the opener is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field.
Right-hander Max Scherzer (8-2, 1.98 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets tonight. Scherzer earned his eighth win of the season in dominant fashion last Saturday, allowing only four hits and striking out 11 Atlanta Braves over seven shutout innings to earn his eighth win of the year. The Phillies will counter with lefty Ranger Suarez (8-5, 3.68 ERA). Suarez picked up his eighth win of the season last Saturday, allowing three runs in 5.1 innings to defeat the Washington Nationals.
The Mets are 9-3 against the Phillies so far this season and swept a three-game series against them at Citi Field when the teams last met in late May.
The Mets are 5-1 against the Phillies at Citi Field so far this season.
Scherzer is 2-1 with a 4.24 ERA in three starts against the Philies this season.
Suarez made his first start of the season against the Mets in Philadelphia on April 11, giving up three runs in 2.2 innings to suffer the loss.
Starling Marte is back in the Mets’ starting lineup after getting the day off on Wednesday. He will start in right field and bat second.
Alec Bohm (5 for 15), Kyle Schwarber (4 for 11, 2 HR, 3 RBI) and Jean Segura (12 for 33, HR, RBI) have good numbers against Scherzer.
Eduardo Escobar (3 for 5, 2B, HR, 4 RBI), Marte (2 for 6) and Brandon Nimmo (3 for 7, RBI) have done well against Suarez in the past.