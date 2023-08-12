There will be times during the last two months of the 2023 season that it won’t be very pleasant to watch the New York Mets (52-63) play a baseball game. Last night was one of those times as the Mets made history by becoming the only team in the modern era to collect at least seven hits and nine walks without scoring a run in a 7-0 loss to the Atlanta Braves (73-41). The Mets will need to forget that debacle quickly as they gear up for a day/night doubleheader against Atlanta today. First pitch for Game 1 is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. while Game 2 is a nationally-televised affair at 7:15 p.m. at Citi Field.

Left-hander Denyi Reyes (0-1, 6.14 ERA) will be called up from AAA Syracuse to start Game 1 for the Mets. Reyes last pitched in the majors on May 1, when he started the opener of a doubleheader against the Braves and gave up five runs in 1+ innings to suffer his first loss of the season. The Braves will counter with former Mets’ farm hand Allan Winans (0-0, 4.15 ERA). Winans made his major league debut on July 22, giving up two runs in 4.1 innings in a spot start against the Milwaukee Brewers in a game the Braves went on to lose 4-3.

Game 2 will see lefty Jose Quintana (0-3, 3.42 ERA) toe the rubber for the Mets. Quintana pitched well in his last start, allowing just two runs in six innings against the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday, but was stuck with his third loss of the year when the Mets were shut out. The Braves will counter with righty Spencer Strider (12-4, 3.94 ERA). Strider was hammered by the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday, giving up six runs in 2.2 innings of work to suffer his fourth loss of the year.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY (Game 1), FOX (Game 2)

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup (Game 1):

Pre-Game Notes:

Today’s first game is a makeup from an April 29th rain out.

This is the fifth doubleheader of the season for the Mets. They have gone 4-4 in doubleheader games so far and swept their last twin bill against the Cleveland Guardians on May 21.

This is the third twin bill of the season for the Braves. Atlanta is 3-1 in doubleheader games this season and swept their last doubleheader against the Detroit Tigers on June 14.

Winans has never faced the Mets before.

Quintana is 2-3 with a 7.53 ERA in six career starts against the Braves.

Strider is 1-0 with a 12.00 ERA in two starts against the Mets this season.

RHP Reed Garrett will serve as the 27th man for the doubleheader.

Brandon Nimmo will sit out Game 1. Rafael Ortega will start at shortstop and bat lead off.

Francisco Lindor (right side soreness) is out of the Mets’ lineup for Game 1. Rafael Arauz will start at shortstop and bat 9th.

Omar Narvaez will catch Game 1 of the doubleheader and bat 7th.

Ozzie Albies (5 for 8, 2 2B, 2 HR, 3 RBI), Michael Harris II (2 for 4, 2B), Sean Murphy (2 for 4, 2B, RBI), Marcell Ozuna (7 for 16, HR, 5 RBI) and Kevin Pillar (5 for 16, 3 2B) have good numbers against Quintana.

Lindor (6 for 13, 3B, 2 RBI), Jeff McNeil (3 for 10, 2B) and Brandon Nimmo (6 for 14, 3B, 2 HR, 5 RBI) have done well against Strider in the past.