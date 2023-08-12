Drink Up And Have A Laugh

I thought that an AI generated pitcure of Mets fans drowning their sorrows in beer was an adequate header for this blog entry tonight.

But it wasn’t what I was originally going to go with.

My first idea was to generate a pic of Tylor Megill kneeling in front of Ronald Acuna, because I didn’t think AI would even have an idea of what Eddie Rosario looked like. The results I got were a disaster. So my second idea was to have Chipper Jones wearing his Braves uniform in his living room laughing while watching the game. And I have to share the results because they gave me the biggest laughs of the season that had nothing to do with morbid things happening on the field.

Here’s the first one:

So I’m impressed with the attention to detail regarding the photo of himself behind him on the top right. But is that the television behind him? And why is he sitting on a bean bag that’s way too small for him?

Here’s the second attempt:

Okay, that’s a toy couch he’s sitting on. But very impressed that the AI added pinstripes to the Braves uni like they had from 1968-71. But I think the AI needs to work on proportion.

(Check out Gencraft for your AI needs.)

All this is to say that I’m willing to talk about anything other than the disaster that was Friday’s game. I can deal with being shut out, especially with the lineup the Mets are trotting out there. But to be shut out when the starting pitcher throws 105 pitches, and 53 are balls? (That’s over 50% if you’re keeping score at home.)

But that’s what happens when you’re 20 games behind the team you’re playing. You get runners on, you don’t drive them in. 0-for-12 with RISP, and 14 left stranded in total on the day. Then you pull off this nonsense:

Charlie Morton, Back Foot Curveball (literally). 3116 RPMs. pic.twitter.com/Eenz0ODNgJ — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) August 12, 2023

That’s from the king of the batting eyes. Sweet Jesus.

Then you have Tylor Megill, great for three innings, then victimized by a mix of soft contact hits and hard contact hits. Put it all together and you get a 7-0 loss where my focus is on artificial intelligence, because there’s no real intelligence out there any more. Case in point:

Today’s Hate List

I’ve been trying to tell y’all to stop paying attention to these sports talk show hosts who exist to rile you up with hot takes and nonsense. You didn’t listen, and this is our world now:

"The Mets have a toxic clubhouse….Alonso is the guy who has to go" Sal has heard enough to know that the culture around the Mets has become "rotten," and Pete Alonso is a part of it:https://t.co/vk0530SOUF — WFAN Sports Radio (@WFAN660) August 11, 2023

A toxic clubhouse. And it’s Pete Alonso’s fault. Tremendous. The funny part is that we’re at the point where everyone sees through it for what it is: Mets hot takes for clicks and views. It’s not even that thinly veiled anymore. But it’s too late. The barn doors are open and the chickens are out fornicating.

Be better.