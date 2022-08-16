8/16/22 Game Preview: New York Mets at Atlanta Braves

Last night’s 13-1 loss to the Atlanta Braves (71-46) was an absolute disaster for the New York Mets (75-41). Besides getting pummeled, the Mets lost Carlos Carrasco to an oblique injury that could keep him sidelined for a month. There is no rest for the weary, however, as the Mets will look to bounce back and even their series with the Braves tonight. First pitch for tonight’s game is scheduled for 7:20 p.m. at Truist Park.
Right-hander Taijuan Walker (10-3, 3.43 ERA) is set to start for the Mets tonight. Walker rebounded nicely in his last start, giving up just two runs in six innings against the Cincinnati Reds last Wednesday to earn his 10th win of the year. The Braves will counter with veteran righty Charlie Morton (5-5, 4.26 ERA). Morton was hit hard by the Boston Red Sox in his last start, giving up five runs in six innings last Tuesday, but was not a factor in the decision of a game the Braves ended up winning 9-7 in 11 innings.
Pre-Game Notes:
Walker was hammered by the Braves in his only start against them this season, giving up eight runs in 1+ innings on August 5 to suffer a loss.
Morton is 0-2 with a 7.59 ERA in two starts against the Mets this season.
Eduardo Escobar was in the original starting lineup for the Mets but was scratched. Devon Marrero will make his Mets’ debut at third base and bat eighth.
James McCann will get the night off. Michael Perez will make his Mets’ debut and bat ninth.
Mark Canha will get the night off. Tyler Naquin will start in left field and bat seventh.
Ronald Acuna (2 for 6), Ryan Goins (3 for 7, HR, 3 RBI), Robbie Grossman (5 for 13, 2B, HR, RBI), Michael Harris (1 for 1, HR, RBI), Matt Olson (2 for 6, 2B, RBI) and Austin Riley (3 for 6, HR, 3 RBI) have good numbers against Walker.
Pete Alonso is 5 for 13 (.385) with a double and three RBIs in his career against Morton.