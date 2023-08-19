8/19/23 Game Preview: New York Mets at St. Louis Cardinals

It may have taken some more bad teams on the schedule but the post-deadline New York Mets (57-66) have put together a winning streak. A strong pitching performance from Joey Lucchesi helped the Mets earn their third straight win last night against the struggling St. Louis Cardinals (54-69) as they have put together a good start to their road trip. The Mets will look to earn their fourth consecutive win and secure a series victory against the Cardinals tonight. First pitch for today’s game is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. at Busch Stadium.

Right-hander Kodai Senga (9-6, 3.30 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets tonight. Senga delivered a quality start against the Atlanta Braves on Sunday night, allowing three runs in six innings of work to earn his ninth win of the season. The Cardinals will counter with righty Miles Mikolas (6-8, 4.27 ERA). Mikolas had a tough go of it in his last start, giving up four runs in 6.1 innings against the Oakland A’s last Monday, but did not receive a decision in a game the Cardinals went on to win 7-5.

Local Coverage:

Television: WPIX

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes:

Senga faced the Cardinals in New York on June 17, giving up four runs in 6.2 innings to suffer his fourth loss of the season.

Mikolas was beaten up by the Mets in New York on June 16, giving up six runs in six innings to suffer his fourth loss of the year.

Daniel Vogelbach is back in the Mets’ starting lineup after sitting out against lefty Zack Thompson last night. He will serve as the designated hitter and bat fifth.

Brandon Nimmo is scheduled to play center field for the first time since August 11.

Paul Goldschmidt and Jordan Walker each homered against Senga at Citi Field.

Vogelbach (4 for 12, 2 HR, 4 RBI), Jeff McNeil (6 for 11, 2 2B, RBI) and Rafael Ortega (6 for 18, 2B) have good numbers against Mikolas.