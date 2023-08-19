The Meatballs Are Spiced Just Right

Joey Meatballs had two long hiatuses from the major leagues. One because of major arm surgery. One because of an injury he suffered on and off since May. But times he came back, he threw shutout ball, including five and 2/3’s tonight against the Cardinals, which led to a 7-1 Mets victory in St. Louis.

It’s fascinating to me what motivates major leaguers. To be at the top .000001% of ballplayers in the country means inherently that you have something in you that drives you to get to that level. But they always say that getting there is one thing but staying there is an entirely other level. Joey Lucchesi is on that other level of motivation. And it really doesn’t mtter what his numbers end up being for his career, the fact that he has that inner fortitude to keep coming back from long injuries and respond with the quality that he does … man, Joey is the kind of player that should be embraced wherever he goes. Because it’s obvious that he embraces the Mets and he embraces the sport. All credit due to him.

When Lucchesi lost steam in the 6th, Phil Bickford came in and got a huge out, striking out Alec Burleson with the bases loaded to end the inning. The Mets would then respond with a huge 5 run 7th, capped off by a three run HR by Jeff McNeil, who had 4 RBI on the night. Right before that, Francisco Alvarez drove in a run to make it 4-0 with an oppo RBI single. Alvarez had been hitting .114 in his previous 11 games wtih an OPS of .368 in 40 plate appearances. So it was nice to see him go back to basics on that hit. Easy to see why Buck wants to lighten his workload behind the plate. No reason to crack the whip on him down the stretch and tire him out. Let his mind and body be fresh the rest of the year, and put him in the best position for individual success.

Brandon Nimmo also went 3-for-5, led off the game with a home run for the second time in a week, and now has a 10 game hitting streak.

And Pete Alonso caused an international incident when he mistakenly threw Masyn Winn’s first ever major league hit into the stands. He heard the ump say “we’re switching out the ball”, and he did what he always does when he hears that: he throws the ball into the stands. The Cardinals got the ball back for Winn (after some negotiating with one of the “best fans in baseball”), but the damage is done. St. Louis hates Pete Alonso, they’re painting banners for tomorrow’s game, and Stubby Clapp is searching the back of his closet for his luchador mask.

Whatever. Armando Galarraga’s perfect game that wasn’t will be more memorable than some actual perfect games. Pete made Masyn Winn’s first ever major league hit be more memorable than the other first major league hit that happened tonight. Which one, you ask? Exactly. Pete did Masyn Winn a favor. And he still got the ball. So Oli Marmol can quit his bitching.

(P.S., it was Nolan Ryan Schanuel.)

Today’s Hate List

Oli Marmol Nolan Arenado Richie Palacios Cesar Cedeno Terry Pendleton

P.S. I have to say about this kid Masyn Winn … he’s got a howitzer for an arm. Sweet Jesus.