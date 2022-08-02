8/2/22 Game Preview: New York Mets at Washington Nationals

It turns out that the New York Mets (65-37) saw the end of an era for the Washington Nationals (35-69) during their 7-3 win last night. The game was the final one in a Washington uniform for Juan Soto, who was traded alongside Josh Bell to the San Diego Padres this afternoon. The expected trade significantly weakens the Nationals for the rest of the season as the Mets will look to pick up their eighth straight win tonight. First pitch for the middle game of this series is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Nationals Park.

Right-hander Jacob deGrom (7-2, 1.08 ERA in 2021) is set to make his season debut for the Mets tonight. deGrom missed the first four months of this season with a shoulder injury after an elbow issue ended his 2021 season early. The Nationals will counter with righty Cory Abbott (0-0, 2.25 ERA). Abbott is making his first start of the season after working primarily out of the bullpen, including his last appearance when he tossed a scoreless inning of relief against the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

Pre-Game Notes: