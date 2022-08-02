8/2/22 Game Preview: New York Mets at Washington Nationals

It turns out that the New York Mets (65-37) saw the end of an era for the Washington Nationals (35-69) during their 7-3 win last night. The game was the final one in a Washington uniform for Juan Soto, who was traded alongside Josh Bell to the San Diego Padres this afternoon. The expected trade significantly weakens the Nationals for the rest of the season as the Mets will look to pick up their eighth straight win tonight. First pitch for the middle game of this series is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Nationals Park.
Right-hander Jacob deGrom (7-2, 1.08 ERA in 2021) is set to make his season debut for the Mets tonight. deGrom missed the first four months of this season with a shoulder injury after an elbow issue ended his 2021 season early. The Nationals will counter with righty Cory Abbott (0-0, 2.25 ERA). Abbott is making his first start of the season after working primarily out of the bullpen, including his last appearance when he tossed a scoreless inning of relief against the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday.
Local Coverage:
Television: SNY
Radio: WCBS
🐐 on the mound. #LGM
🆚: Washington
💪: Jacob deGrom
📍: Nationals Park
🕕: 7:05 p.m.
📺: @SNYtv, @MLBNetwork (out-of-market only)
📻: @wcbs880
🔗: https://t.co/wMkTymZzLe pic.twitter.com/ral8Cf1lzM
— New York Mets (@Mets) August 2, 2022
Pre-Game Notes:
-
deGrom is 9-4 with a 2.44 ERA in 21 career starts against the Nationals.
Abbott allowed one run in two innings of relief against the Mets last season as a member of the Chicago Cubs.
Daniel Vogelbach will return to the starting lineup tonight with a righty on the mound. He will start as the designated hitter and bat fifth.
Tyler Naquin will start in left field and give Mark Canha the night off. He will hit seventh.
Eduardo Escobar will get the night off. Luis Guillorme will start at third base and bat eighth.
The Mets have acquired first baseman Darin Ruf from the San Francisco Giants in exchange for J.D. Davis, Thomas Szapucki and two prospects.