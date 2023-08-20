8/20/23 Game Preview: New York Mets at St. Louis Cardinals

Things have trended in a positive direction for the New York Mets (58-66) over the past week. The Mets picked up their fourth straight win last night with a blowout of the St. Louis Cardinals (54-70) to climb to within six games of the final Wild Card spot in the National League. The win was the Mets’ sixth in their past seven games and they will look to keep the good times rolling by completing a sweep of the Cardinals this afternoon. First pitch for the series finale is scheduled for 2:15 p.m. at Busch Stadium.

Right-hander Carlos Carrasco (3-6, 6.40 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets today. Carrasco continued a string of short starts on Monday, giving up two runs in three innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates in a game the Mets went on to win 7-2. The Cardinals will counter with righty Dakota Hudson (4-0, 4.03 ERA), who recently shifted back to the rotation after St. Louis traded Jack Flaherty at the trade deadline. Hudson earned his fourth win of the season on Tuesday when he allowed two runs in 6.2 innings to defeat the Oakland A’s.

Local Coverage:

Television: WPIX

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes:

Carrasco faced the Cardinals in New York on June 18, giving up six runs (five earned) in three innings, but was not a factor in the decision of a game the Mets went on to lose 8-7.

Hudson is 1-0 with a 5.74 ERA in three career starts against the Mets.

Francisco Alvarez will get the day off today. Omar Narvaez will catch and bat seventh.

Nolan Arenado (3 for 4, HR, 4 RBI), Tommy Edman (2 for 6, 2B, RBI) and Paul Goldschmidt (4 for 8, 2 2B, 2 RBI) have good numbers against Carrasco.

Pete Alonso is 3 for 7 (.429) with a home run and two RBIs in his career against Hudson.

This is the final game of the season between the Mets and Cardinals. The Mets have won the season series by going 4-2 in their first six meetings with St. Louis.