A Miles Long Comeuppance

It’s a challenge to find reasons to get excited about Mets baseball. (I know Gare kind of intimated that the Mets were still in the race … yeah, you believe that if you want. God bless.) Usually around this time there are prospects whose development we could monitor. But Francisco Alvarez is pretty much the only one to watch right now but he went 0-for-4. There’s Kodai Senga’s excellent outing tonight, as he went seven great innings. There was the saga of Keith leaving his PIX shirt in the hotel room, which was fun.

But tonight was all about embarrassing Miles Mikolas. And it was spectacular.

For a refresher:

Mikolas theorized that perhaps Bassitt, on a cold night, didn’t have enough sweat to mix with rosin. “If you’re not comfortable with a ball, don’t throw it. If you toss back ten in a row, maybe that sends a message.” — Jeff Jones (@jmjones) April 27, 2022

Then, during Pete Alonso’s international incident, there was this:

Pete Alonso chucked the ball from Masyn Winn's first hit into the crowd. Miles Mikolas was so angry about it that first-base umpire John Tumpane had to tell Mikolas to tone it down. Fans aren't too pleased either, and are chanting "give it back" as security tries to track it down — Katie Woo (@katiejwoo) August 19, 2023

Are we going to find out that Mikolas puts Red Hot on his bedoingas like Clemens did? It seems to be a pattern. If you remember, a few weeks ago, Ian Happ accidentally hit his former teammate Willson Contreras with a backswing, apologized profusely and even hugged Contreras to squash the argument. That wasn’t enough for Mikolas, who immediately threw at Happ … TWICE … and got ejected from the game. I hope Mikolas doesn’t have a dog who has accidents, because obviously he doesn’t allow for those.

It got to the point where the big question for tonight among the “best fans in baseball” was …

Like and retweet this if you think Mikolas is gonna put one right on Pete Alonso’s back tonight. #STLCards pic.twitter.com/EHB2oVSWLQ — Under The Arch Sports (@_UTASports) August 19, 2023

He had every chance to. But there’s a big difference between 6’0″ 205 and 6’3″ 245, so it’s easy for Mikolas to be selective with his bravery. (Sorry to the eight people who liked and reposted that.) Besides, if he’s going to throw beanballs at somebody and yell at them for having accidents, then he’s have to throw at his entire defense in the clubhouse tonight.

Bad fundies allow the Mets to score first! pic.twitter.com/F4iJD6wg8h — SNY (@SNYtv) August 19, 2023

But he should save some anger for himself, as he sabatoged his night by giving up a dinger to D.J. Stewart and a grand slam to a guy who just wants to walk.

Perhaps Miles should … wait for it … take some responsibility for his own actions.

The only bad part about the evening was that Pete’s home run to make it 9-1 wasn’t against Mikolas. (Well, two bad parts: The 13-2 victory along with the Mets’ winning six out of seven pretty much means that they’re going to pick like 19th because of the salary.) Oh well, c’est la vie. But if Mikolas stays enraged, I’ll sleep like a baby tonight. I’d say “go back to Japan”, but Japan doesn’t deserve a second Mikolas era. Nobody does.

Today’s Hate List

Take a guess.