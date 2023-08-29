8/29/23 Game Preview: Texas Rangers at New York Mets

The end of the season can’t get here soon enough for the New York Mets (60-72), who are playing out the string after punting on the 2023 campaign at the trade deadline. A rare opportunity for a win slipped through the Mets’ fingers last night as Trevor Gott coughed up a ninth-inning lead as the Mets fell to the Texas Rangers (74-57) 4-3. The Mets will look to bounce back and even up their series with Texas tonight. First pitch for the middle game of three is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field.

Left-hander Jose Quintana (1-5, 3.73 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets tonight. Quintana had his first rough start as a Met last Wednesday, giving up five runs in 5.1 innings against the Atlanta Braves to suffer his fifth loss of the season. The Rangers will counter with lefty Andrew Heaney (9-6, 4.34 ERA) to complete the matchup of southpaws. Heaney had a tough time against the Minnesota Twins last Thursday, giving up three runs in 4.1 innings of work, but was not a factor in the decision of a game the Rangers went on to lose 7-5.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes:

Quintana is 2-2 with a 3.81 ERA in 10 career appearances, including eight starts, against the Rangers.

Heaney is 0-1 with a 2.02 ERA in four career appearances, including two starts, against the Mets.

Francisco Alvarez is back in the Mets’ starting lineup after sitting out last night. He will catch and bat fifth.

Daniel Vogelbach will sit with the lefty Heaney on the mound. Mark Vientos will serve as the designated hitter and bat sixth.

Robbie Grossman (8 for 27, 3 2B, 2 RBI), Austin Hedges (4 for 6), Corey Seager (2 for 7, 2B) and Marcus Semien (6 for 13, 3 2B, RBI) have good numbers against Quintana.

Francisco Lindor (2 for 5, 2B) and Brandon Nimmo (2 for 3) have done well against Heaney in a small sample size.