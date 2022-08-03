8/3/22 Game Preview: New York Mets at Washington Nationals

There haven’t been many truly bad days for the New York Mets (65-38) in 2022 but yesterday certainly qualifies. A lackluster trade deadline and a bullpen implosion led to a 5-1 loss against the Washington Nationals (36-69) that snapped the Mets’ season-high seven-game winning streak. The Mets will look to start a new streak today and secure a series victory over the Nationals in the rubber game this afternoon. First pitch for the matinee affair is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. at Nationals Park.

Right-hander Chris Bassitt (7-7, 3.83 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets today. Bassitt struggled a bit in his last start, allowing four runs in six innings against the Miami Marlins last Friday, but was not a factor in the decision of a game the Mets went on to win 6-4. The Nationals will counter with veteran righty Anibal Sanchez (0-3, 7.47 ERA). Sanchez got lit up by the St. Louis Cardinals in his last start, giving up six runs in 5.2 innings last Friday to suffer his third loss of the year.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

