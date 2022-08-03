8/3/22 Game Preview: New York Mets at Washington Nationals

There haven’t been many truly bad days for the New York Mets (65-38) in 2022 but yesterday certainly qualifies. A lackluster trade deadline and a bullpen implosion led to a 5-1 loss against the Washington Nationals (36-69) that snapped the Mets’ season-high seven-game winning streak. The Mets will look to start a new streak today and secure a series victory over the Nationals in the rubber game this afternoon. First pitch for the matinee affair is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. at Nationals Park.
Right-hander Chris Bassitt (7-7, 3.83 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets today. Bassitt struggled a bit in his last start, allowing four runs in six innings against the Miami Marlins last Friday, but was not a factor in the decision of a game the Mets went on to win 6-4. The Nationals will counter with veteran righty Anibal Sanchez (0-3, 7.47 ERA). Sanchez got lit up by the St. Louis Cardinals in his last start, giving up six runs in 5.2 innings last Friday to suffer his third loss of the year.
Local Coverage:
Television: SNY
Radio: WCBS
New York Mets Lineup:
Pre-Game Notes:
Bassitt faced the Nationals in Washington on April 9 and tossed six shutout innings against them to earn his first win of the season.
Sanchez is 6-7 with a 4.95 ERA in 19 career starts against the Mets.
The Mets have activated their newest acquisitions, infielder Darin Ruf and reliever Mychal Givens. Yoan Lopez and Stephen Negosoek were optioned to AAA Syracuse to make room for them on the active roster.
The Mets have activated reliever Trevor May from the 60-day injured list. Infielder Kramer Robertson was designated for assignment to make room for May on the active and 40-man rosters.
Mark Canha is back in the Mets’ starting lineup after getting the day off yesterday. He will start in left field and bat seventh.
Nelson Cruz (4 for 14, 3 2B, RBI) and Alcides Escobar (4 for 13, 2B) have done well against Bassitt in the past.
Pete Alonso (5 for 9, 2B, 2 HR, 4 RBI) and Francisco Lindor (4 for 14, 2B, HR, 2 RBI) have good numbers against Sanchez.
This is the Mets’ final game of the season at Nationals Park. The Mets have gone 6-3 over their first nine games in Washington this year.
This is the final game of the Mets’ current six-game road trip. The Mets are 4-1 over the first five games of the trip.