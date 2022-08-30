8/30/22 Game Preview: Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Mets

Losing on Sunday was a disappointing turn of events for the New York Mets (82-47) as they failed to capitalize on an excellent start from Max Scherzer. The positive was that the Mets didn’t lose any ground in the National League East after the Atlanta Braves also lost on Sunday, allowing the Mets to maintain their three-game lead. The Mets will have another stiff test on tap as they wrap up August by welcoming the Los Angeles Dodgers (10-3, 3.38 ERA) to town for a potential playoff preview tonight. First pitch for the opener of this three-game series is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field.
Right-hander Taijuan Walker (10-3, 3.38 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets tonight. Walker pitched well in his last start, allowing two runs in five innings against the New York Yankees last Tuesday, but was not a factor in the decision of a game the Mets ended up losing 4-2. The Dodgers will counter with lefty Andrew Heaney (2-1, 1.94 ERA). Heaney picked up his second win of the season in his last start, allowing two runs in six innings against the Milwaukee Brewers last Wednesday.
The Mets and Dodgers split a four-game series at Dodger Stadium when the teams last met in early June.
The Dodgers swept a three-game series against the Mets during their last trip to Citi Field in August of 2021 and haven’t lost a series at Citi Field since 2011.
Walker faced the Dodgers in Los Angeles on June 2, allowing two runs in 5.2 innings of work, but was handed his first loss of the year due to a lack of run support from his teammates.
Heaney is 0-1 with a 1.08 ERA in three career appearances, including one start, against the Mets.
Starling Marte is back in the Mets’ starting lineup after getting the day off on Sunday. He will bat second and play right field.
Darin Ruf will serve as the designated hitter with the lefty Heaney on the mound and bat fifth.
Mookie Betts (4 for 8, RBI) and Trea Turner (5 for 16, 2 2B, RBI) have done well against Walker in the past.
Mark Canha is hitting .278 (5 for 18) with two doubles, a home run and three RBIs in his career against Heaney.