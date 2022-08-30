8/30/22 Game Preview: Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Mets

Losing on Sunday was a disappointing turn of events for the New York Mets (82-47) as they failed to capitalize on an excellent start from Max Scherzer. The positive was that the Mets didn’t lose any ground in the National League East after the Atlanta Braves also lost on Sunday, allowing the Mets to maintain their three-game lead. The Mets will have another stiff test on tap as they wrap up August by welcoming the Los Angeles Dodgers (10-3, 3.38 ERA) to town for a potential playoff preview tonight. First pitch for the opener of this three-game series is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field.

Right-hander Taijuan Walker (10-3, 3.38 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets tonight. Walker pitched well in his last start, allowing two runs in five innings against the New York Yankees last Tuesday, but was not a factor in the decision of a game the Mets ended up losing 4-2. The Dodgers will counter with lefty Andrew Heaney (2-1, 1.94 ERA). Heaney picked up his second win of the season in his last start, allowing two runs in six innings against the Milwaukee Brewers last Wednesday.

