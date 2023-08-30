8/30/23 Game Preview: Texas Rangers at New York Mets

The offense has all but disappeared for the New York Mets (60-73) on this home stand. The Mets have scored a grand total of four runs in two games against the Texas Rangers (75-57), with Mark Vientos’ solo homer in the ninth inning last night being the only offense in a 2-1 loss. Texas has claimed the first two games of this series and the Mets will look to avoid getting swept tonight. First pitch for the finale is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. at Citi Field.

Right-hander Denyi Reyes (0-2, 7.50 ERA) will make a spot start for the Mets tonight as they opted to give Kodai Senga two extra days of rest before his next start. Reyes last pitched in the majors on August 12, giving up five runs in 4.2 innings in another spot start against the Atlanta Braves as he suffered his second loss of the season. The Rangers will counter with righty Dane Dunning (9-6, 3.36 ERA). Dunning struggled in his last start, giving up four runs in four innings against the Minnesota Twins last Friday to suffer his sixth loss of the season.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

https://www.espn.com/mlb/player/_/id/41419/denyi-reyes

Pre-Game Notes:

Neither team has faced the opposing starter before.

RHP Sam Coonrod was optioned to AAA Syracuse to make room for Reyes on the active roster.

RHP Carlos Carrasco, who was placed on waivers yesterday, will be available out of the bullpen tonight according to manager Buck Showalter.

Daniel Vogelbach is back in the Mets’ starting lineup after sitting against lefty Andrew Heaney yesterday. He will serve as the designated hitter and bat fifth.

Francisco Alvarez will get the night off for the second time in three days. Omar Narvaez will catch and bat seventh.

This is the final game of the season between the Mets and Rangers. Texas has won the season series by claiming the first two games of this series.

This is the Mets’ final game in the month of August. The Mets have gone 10-18 over their first 28 games this month.