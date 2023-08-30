We All Deserve A Nice Cool Drink

Of the seven home runs that Drew Smith has given up this season, four came in tie games, one came while ahead by a run and put them behind, one came with the Mets down by a run, and one came while the Mets were already down by three runs.

Those are some soul crushing home runs that Drew has given up.

Tonight was another one, as in a 0-0 game after Jose Quintana shut down the Rangers, he gave up a home run to Mitch Garver just as Gare was talking about how this was an opportunity for Smith to impres… boom. First damned pitch. It’s still rolling down the Whitestone Bridge. The Mets would go on to lose 2-1 after that home run and after Phil Bickford almost maimed a guy and then gave up the deciding insurance run on two straight pitches.

If Smith isn’t careful, he’ll find himself stowed away in Carlos Carrasco’s bag when he gets sent away after nobody picks him up on waivers. I mean, I hope someone picks him up and tidies him up enough so that he can find himself in a playoff run. He deserved better than to be released a month before what will probably be the end of his career with a team that needs any warm body to pitch.

(Editor’s note: I’ve been flagged for unnecessary empathy. Ten yards, automatic chant of “Coo-kie sucks” to be assessed against the Mariners.)

So if it seems that Smith has been abominable when he’s merely been mediocre, it’s because he has been.

Also, score more often? Maybe?

Today’s Hate List

Aroldis Chapman Aroldis Chapman Aroldis Chapman Aroldis Chapman The sperm whale that was making noises that were picked up by SNY’s microphones tonight