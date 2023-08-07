8/7/23 Game Preview: Chicago Cubs at New York Mets

August looks like it will be a particularly difficult month for both the New York Mets (50-61) and their fans. The stripped-down Mets lost their sixth straight game yesterday to the Baltimore Orioles to complete their first winless road trip of at least six games since 2017 and still haven’t won a game since the trade deadline. The Mets will look to get off the schneid as they return home to begin a 10-game home stand tonight against the surging Chicago Cubs (58-54). First pitch for the opener of this three-game series is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field.

Right-hander Kodai Senga (7-6, 3.25 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets tonight. Senga pitched well in his last start, giving up three runs in 5.2 innings against the Kansas City Royals last Wednesday, but suffered his sixth loss of the season when the Mets’ offense was shut out. The Cubs will counter with lefty Drew Smyly (8-7, 4.71 ERA). Smyly was hit hard by the Cincinnati Reds in his last start, giving up five runs in 4.2 innings last Wednesday, but was bailed out of a potential loss as the Cubs blew out the Reds 16-6 to leave him with a no-decision.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes:

The Cubs won two out of three against the Mets when the last met at Wrigley Field back in May.

The Cubs swept the Mets during their last trip to Citi Field for a three-game series last September.

Senga faced the Cubs in Chicago on May 24, giving up three runs in five innings of work to suffer his third loss of the year.

Smyly faced the Mets in Chicago on May 23, giving up two runs in five innings of work to earn his fifth win of the season.

The Mets have placed OF Starling Marte on the 10-day injured list with a right groin strain. OF Abraham Almonte was recalled from AAA Syracuse to take Marte’s place on the active roster.

The Mets have demoted 3B Brett Baty, who is in a 9-for-74 slump, to AAA Syracuse. 2B Jonathan Arauz was recalled from AAA Syracuse to take Katy’s place on the active roster.

Brandon Nimmo and Francisco Alvarez are back in the Mets’ starting lineup after sitting out yesterday. Nimmo will play center field and bat leadoff while Alvarez catches and hits second.

Nimmo (5 for 13, 2 2B), Pete Alonso (4 for 12, 2B, 2 HR, 3 RBI) and Francisco Lindor (5 for 17, 2B, 3 RBI) have good numbers against Smyly.

The Mets will officially finish with a worse record than they had last season with a loss tonight, which would be their 62nd of the year. The 2022 Mets went 101-61.