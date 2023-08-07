Don’t Kill Ronny’s Soul

I know people aren’t going to agree with this, but I’m throwing it out there:

I don’t want Ronny Mauricio up with the Mets this year.

He’s not going to help the team win this season. Not this team. They got swept by the Orioles on Sunday because their two runs scored on a misplay by Rafael Ortega in center field, followed by Mark Vientos bobbling a ball at third base proving more and more every day that he should be nowhere near the infield. That was one run. The second run came because Danny Mendick is showing himself to be a Daniel Murphy who can’t hit, not throwing home on a ground ball, then hesitating because the umpire was in the way. The umpire is a dope for getting in the way, but throw the damn ball.

Oh, and the rest of ’em can’t hit either.

Between a team with young players and filler players who can’t play defense, and a core who is genuinely stung by the all the trades, tell me what good Ronny Mauricio is going to get out of being up with the Mets these two months. He should be up on a good team to provide a spark to make them great. We’re going to bring him up here to learn how to wave at sliders and be miserable like the other 25 players on the roster? Let him be miserable in Syracuse and learn how to play a position. Better that that have him come up here so that he can be turned into a utility player like they tried to do with Wilmer Flores and that they’re doing stupidly with Vientos.

No. Let Mauricio start the 2024 season with the club so that his energy and his proficiency at a new position do some good. Anything he would do in 2023 would be a waste. A waste for him, and a waste for the Mets. I’m not risking the next 15 years for two months so that he could be with the mess that the Mets are now and will be until October 1st when they could be put out of their misery. I’d rather these Mets end the season on a 57 game losing streak than risk Ronny Mauricio being ruined by being a part of it. I don’t want his first experience in the major leagues to be with this team. Not with these Mets.

Today’s Hate List

Jeff Wilpon John Rocker Charlie Ramos Shane Victorino Spencer Strider