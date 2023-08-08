8/8/23 Game Preview: Chicago Cubs at New York Mets

It felt like a long time coming but the New York Mets (51-61) finally got back into the win column last night. The Mets got two homers from Pete Alonso and beat the Chicago Cubs (58-55) 11-2 in a game that was saddled with a lengthy rain delay. The victory snapped a six-game skid for the Mets and they will look to secure a series victory over the Cubs tonight. First pitch for tonight’s game is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field.

Right-hander Carlos Carrasco (3-6, 6.60 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets tonight. Carrasco was hit hard by the Kansas City Royals in his last start, giving up six runs in six innings of work last Thursday to suffer sixth loss of the year. The Cubs will counter with righty Jameson Taillon (6-6, 5.36 ERA), who has been pitching better of late. Taillon earned his sixth win of the season last Thursday, giving up two runs in five innings to beat the Cincinnati Reds.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes:

Carrasco faced the Cubs in Chicago on May 25, giving up one run in 6.2 innings of work to earn his first win of the season.

Taillon is 2-0 with a 2.25 ERA in three career starts against the Mets but hasn’t faced them since 2018, when he was a member of the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Daniel Vogelbach will serve as the designated hitter tonight and bat fifth, allowing Mark Vientos to slide to third base and hit seventh.

Francisco Alvarez will get the day off. Omar Narvaez will catch and bat eighth.

Jeimer Candelario (6 for 15, 2B, RBI), Cody Bellinger (1 for 3, 2B), Yan Gomes (2 for 5), Ian Happ (3 for 11, 2B) and Nico Hoerner (3 for 6) have done well against Carrasco in the past.