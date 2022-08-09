8/9/22 Game Preview: Cincinnati Reds at New York Mets

It doesn’t seem like anyone can stop the New York Mets (71-39) right now. The Mets picked up their fourth straight win by toppling the Cincinnati Reds (44-64) 5-1 to secure their 13th win in their last 15 games. The win also helped the Mets extend their National League East lead over the Atlanta Braves to seven games, a lead they will look to maintain by securing their fifth straight win tonight. First pitch for the middle game of this series is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field.

Right-hander Carlos Carrasco (12-4, 3.82 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets tonight. Carrasco delivered a quality start last Thursday, allowing three runs in six innings of work against the Atlanta Braves to earn his 12th win of the year. The Reds will counter with veteran lefty Mike Minor (1-8, 6.19 ERA). Minor delivered a solid effort in his last start, allowing three runs in 5.1 innings against the Miami Marlins last Thursday, but was stuck with a loss due to a lack of run support from his teammates.

Local Coverage: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes: