9/15/22 Game Preview: Pittsburgh Pirates at New York Mets

Things are getting ugly for the New York Mets (89-55), who continue to squander opportunities to build a cushion in the National League East. After the Atlanta Braves lost earlier on Wednesday, the Mets failed to capitalize when David Peterson imploded in the first inning of their loss to the Chicago Cubs, who completed an embarrassing three-game sweep of the Mets at home. The wasted opportunity saw the Mets maintain just a half-game lead over the Braves in the division and they will look to extend it to a full game as they open a four-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates (55-88). First pitch for the opener is scheduled for 7:20 p.m. at Citi Field.

Right-hander Carlos Carrasco (14-6, 3.80 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets today. Carrasco delivered an excellent performance in his last start, allowing just one run in six innings against the Miami Marlins last Saturday to pick up his 14th win of the year. The Pirates will counter with righty J.T. Brubaker (3-11, 4.36 ERA). Brubaker delivered a quality start his last time out, giving up three runs in six innings against the St. Louis Cardinals last Saturday, but was not a factor in the decision of a game the Pirates went on to lose 7-5.

