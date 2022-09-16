9/16/22 Game Preview: Pittsburgh Pirates at New York Mets

Last night was a good one for the New York Mets (90-55), who managed to erase some of the stench from a sweep at the hands of the Chicago Cubs with a 7-1 rout of the Pittsburgh Pirates (55-89). Carlos Carrasco racked up 11 strikeouts in six innings while Daniel Vogelbach drove in three runs to help the Mets snap a three-game losing streak and move one step closer to clinching a postseason berth. The Mets will look to pick up their second straight win as they continue their series with the Pirates tonight. First pitch for today’s contest is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field.

Right-hander Taijuan Walker (11-4, 3.48 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets tonight. Walker delivered a dominant performance in his last start, allowing just one run on five hits in seven innings while striking out 10 Miami Marlins on Sunday to earn his 11th win of the season. The Pirates will counter with righty Mitch Keller (5-10, 4.01 ERA). Keller delivered another excellent performance for the Pirates on Sunday, allowing just two hits over seven shutout innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, but was not a factor in the decision in a game Pittsburgh went on to lose 4-3.

Local Coverage:

Television: WPIX

Radio: WCBS

