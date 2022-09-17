9/17/22 Game Preview: Pittsburgh Pirates at New York Mets

It was dicey at times, but the New York Mets (91-55) secured another win last night. The Mets hung on for a 4-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates (55-90) to move one step closer to clinching a playoff spot. The win was the Mets’ second in a row and they will look to extend their winning streak to three as they continue their weekend series with the Pirates tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field.

Right-hander Chris Bassitt (13-8, 3.44 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets tonight. Bassitt had a rare off night on Monday, giving up five runs in 3.2 innings against the Chicago Cubs to suffer his eighth loss of the season. The Pirates will counter with righty Bryse Wilson (3-8, 6.03 ERA). Wilson picked up a win on Monday, allowing three runs in 5.2 innings of work against the Cincinnati Reds to earn his third victory of the season.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes: