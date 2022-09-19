9/19/22 Game Preview: New York Mets at Milwaukee Brewers

There are just two and a half weeks left in the regular season and the New York Mets (93-55) are in a battle for the National League East that could go down to the wire. The Mets completed a four-game sweep of the Pittsburgh Pirates yesterday but couldn’t gain any ground in the division after the Atlanta Braves swept the Philadelphia Phillies. The good news is that the Mets did cut their magic number to clinch a playoff spot down to two, meaning they can lock up a spot as soon as tonight with a win over the Milwaukee Brewers (78-68). The two teams are set to begin a three-game series at American Family Field as the Mets kick off a six-game road trip tonight with first pitch for today’s game slated for 7:40 p.m.
Right-hander Max Scherzer (9-4, 2.26 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets tonight. Scherzer last pitched on September 3, giving up one run in five innings against the Washington Nationals before leaving the game early with left side fatigue. The end result was a no-decision and an IL stint for Scherzer as the Mets ended up losing 7-1. The Brewers will counter with righty Corbin Burnes (10-7, 2.97 ERA). Burnes pitched well in his last start, allowing three runs in seven innings against the St. Louis Cardinals last Wednesday, but he suffered a tough loss when the Brewers couldn’t give him enough run support.
Local Coverage:
Television: SNY
Radio: WCBS
New York Mets Lineup:
Pre-Game Notes:
-
The Mets won two out of three against the Brewers when the teams met at Citi Field in mid-June.
The Mets were swept by the Brewers in a three-game series in their last visit to American Family Field in September of 2021.
The Mets have lost nine straight games in Milwaukee dating back to 2018.
Scherzer is 2-3 with a 2.37 ERA in 10 career appearances, including nine starts, against the Brewers.
Burnes faced the Mets in New York on June 15, giving up two runs in six innings of work to pick up his fourth win of the year.
The Mets activated Scherzer (left side fatigue) from the 10-day injured list and RHP Tylor Megill (right shoulder strain) from the 60-day injured list. RHP Stephen Nogosek and LHP Alex Claudio were optioned to AAA Syracuse to make room for them on the active roster.
Tyler Naquin will start in right field tonight and bat seventh.
Victor Caratini (7 for 13, 2B, HR, RBI) and Christian Yelich (10 for 32, 2B, 3B, 3 HR, 5 RBI) ave good career numbers against Scherzer.
Pete Alonso (3 for 9, 2B), Jeff McNeil (3 for 10, HR, 2 RBI), Naquin (3 for 8) and Brandon Nimmo (5 for 9, 2B, 3B) have done well against Burnes in the past.
The Mets’ magic number to clinch a playoff spot is 2 and since the other team involved is the Brewers one win will help New York clinch its first postseason berth since 2016.
The Mets’ magic number to clinch the NL East is 15.