9/19/22 Game Preview: New York Mets at Milwaukee Brewers

There are just two and a half weeks left in the regular season and the New York Mets (93-55) are in a battle for the National League East that could go down to the wire. The Mets completed a four-game sweep of the Pittsburgh Pirates yesterday but couldn’t gain any ground in the division after the Atlanta Braves swept the Philadelphia Phillies. The good news is that the Mets did cut their magic number to clinch a playoff spot down to two, meaning they can lock up a spot as soon as tonight with a win over the Milwaukee Brewers (78-68). The two teams are set to begin a three-game series at American Family Field as the Mets kick off a six-game road trip tonight with first pitch for today’s game slated for 7:40 p.m.

Right-hander Max Scherzer (9-4, 2.26 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets tonight. Scherzer last pitched on September 3, giving up one run in five innings against the Washington Nationals before leaving the game early with left side fatigue. The end result was a no-decision and an IL stint for Scherzer as the Mets ended up losing 7-1. The Brewers will counter with righty Corbin Burnes (10-7, 2.97 ERA). Burnes pitched well in his last start, allowing three runs in seven innings against the St. Louis Cardinals last Wednesday, but he suffered a tough loss when the Brewers couldn’t give him enough run support.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes: