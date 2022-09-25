9/25/22 Game Preview: New York Mets at Oakland Athletics

Everything that could possibly go wrong for the New York Mets (96-57) yesterday did go wrong. The Mets saw Jacob deGrom deliver his worst start in years, giving up five runs in four innings as part of a 10-4 loss to the lowly Oakland Athletics (56-96), while they also lost a game in the National League East as the Atlanta Braves beat the Philadelphia Phillies 6-3. The NL East lead stands at 1.5 games as the Mets will look to take care of their own business and secure a series victory over the Athletics this afternoon. First pitch for today’s game is scheduled for 4:07 p.m. at RingCentral Coliseum.

Right-hander Max Scherzer (10-4, 2.15 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets today. Scherzer dominated the Milwaukee Brewers in his return from the injured list on Monday, tossing six perfect innings to pick up his 10th win of the year and 200th career victory to help the Mets secure a playoff berth. The Athletics will counter with lefty J.P. Sears (6-2, 3.58 ERA), who was another key part of the return from the New York Yankees in the Frankie Montas trade. Sears was also victorious in his last start, allowing just one unearned run in five innings against the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday to earn his sixth win of the season.

Local Coverage:

Television: WPIX

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes: