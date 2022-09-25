9/25/22 Game Preview: New York Mets at Oakland Athletics

Everything that could possibly go wrong for the New York Mets (96-57) yesterday did go wrong. The Mets saw Jacob deGrom deliver his worst start in years, giving up five runs in four innings as part of a 10-4 loss to the lowly Oakland Athletics (56-96), while they also lost a game in the National League East as the Atlanta Braves beat the Philadelphia Phillies 6-3. The NL East lead stands at 1.5 games as the Mets will look to take care of their own business and secure a series victory over the Athletics this afternoon. First pitch for today’s game is scheduled for 4:07 p.m. at RingCentral Coliseum.
Right-hander Max Scherzer (10-4, 2.15 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets today. Scherzer dominated the Milwaukee Brewers in his return from the injured list on Monday, tossing six perfect innings to pick up his 10th win of the year and 200th career victory to help the Mets secure a playoff berth. The Athletics will counter with lefty J.P. Sears (6-2, 3.58 ERA), who was another key part of the return from the New York Yankees in the Frankie Montas trade. Sears was also victorious in his last start, allowing just one unearned run in five innings against the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday to earn his sixth win of the season.
Pre-Game Notes:
-
Scherzer is 2-1 with a 4.75 ERA in seven career starts against Oakland.
Sears has never faced the Mets before.
Brandon Nimmo is back in the Mets’ starting lineup after getting the day off yesterday. He will bat leadoff and start in center field.
Pete Alonso will serve as the designated hitter tonight and bat cleanup while Darin Ruf starts at first base and hits seventh.
Tyler Naquin is the only Mets player with any experience against Sears, going 0 for 2 against him earlier in the season when he was a member of the Cincinnati Reds.
This is the final game of the season between the Mets and Athletics. Whoever wins today’s game will win the season series.
This is the final interleague game the Mets will play this season. The Mets have gone 8-11 against American League teams so far this season.
This is the final game of the Mets’ current six-game road trip. The Mets are 3-2 over the first five games of the trip.
The Mets’ magic number to clinch the NL East is 9.