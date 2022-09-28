9/28/22 Game Preview: Miami Marlins at New York Mets

Everything that could possibly go wrong for the New York Mets (97-58) last night went wrong. A rough start from Carlos Carrasco put the Mets in an early hole during a 6-4 loss to the lowly Miami Marlins (64-90), shrinking their lead in the National League East by a half game. The Atlanta Braves made up the other half game with another blowout win over the Washington Nationals, meaning the teams are tied atop the division with seven games to go. A critical series looms in Atlanta this weekend but the Mets will first look to salvage a split with the Marlins tonight. First pitch for the finale of this two-game set is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field.

Right-hander Taijuan Walker (12-5, 3.53 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets tonight. Walker had a tough time in his last start, giving up four runs in six innings against the Milwaukee Brewers last Wednesday to suffer his fifth loss of the season. The Marlins will counter with lefty Jesus Luzardo (3-7, 3.57 ERA). Luzardo dominated the Chicago Cubs in his last start, allowing one run over 6.1 innings of work while striking out 11 last Wednesday, but he was not a factor in the decision of a game Miami went on to lose 4-3.

