Alex Perez steps in for the injured Manel Kape, Perez vs. Nicolau set for Main Event

Garett Kerman
In a sudden turn of events, the UFC Fight Night scheduled for April 27th has a new main event. Due to yet another fight cancellation by Manel Kape, Alex Perez has been tapped to take his place opposite Matheus Nicolau.

This fight night was originally slated to be headlined by a highly anticipated bout between Kape and Nicolau. However, this is not the first time Kape has had to pull out of a scheduled fight. This latest withdrawal leaves fans wondering if Kape will ever be able to find consistency inside the octagon.

However, Manel Kape took to X that he had an injury that he sustained during training that required surgery.

Stepping in for Kape is Alex Perez, who himself is looking to get back on track. Perez has unfortunately found himself on the wrong end of the decision three fights in a row. This fight against Nicolau presents a significant opportunity for Perez to not only snap his losing streak but also potentially earn himself a shot at a higher-ranked opponent in the bantamweight division.

With both fighters needing a win, this newly minted main event promises an exciting night of fights. While it’s unfortunate that fans won’t get to see the originally planned matchup between Kape and Nicolau, Perez and Nicolau are sure to put on a show as they look to get their respective UFC careers back on course.

UFC News and Rumors
Garett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
