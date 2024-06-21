UFC News and Rumors

UFC Saudi Arabia Weigh-Ins: Robert Whittaker, Ikram Aliskerov set for main event

Garett Kerman
robert whittaker darren till

The weigh-ins for UFC Saudi Arabia took place today, and all 22 fighters successfully made weight. The main event features Robert Whittaker taking on Ikram Aliskerov in a middleweight contender bout. Aliskerov is a short-notice replacement for Khamzat Chimaev, who was forced to withdraw due to injury.

Whittaker weighed in at 185 pounds, while Aliskerov came in at 184.5 pounds. This is the first time Whittaker has fought in Saudi Arabia, and he is looking to extend his winning streak to five fights. Aliskerov is a rising star in the middleweight division, and he is looking to make a name for himself against a former champion.

Aliskerov is a short-notice replacement for Khamzat Chimaev. Chimaev was originally scheduled to fight Whittaker, but he was forced to withdraw from the bout due to illness. Aliskerov is a talented fighter who has won 15 of his 16 professional fights. He is a dangerous opponent for Whittaker.

Kelvin Gastelum’s team requested a weight change to middleweight for his bout with Daniel Rodriguez. Rodriguez agreed to the change, and the fight will now take place at 185 pounds. Gastelum has fought at welterweight and middleweight throughout his career and he is a former UFC middleweight title challenger. Rodriguez is a natural welterweight and he has won all seven out of his 10 UFC fights but is currently on a two-fight skid.

All 22 fighters successfully made weight for the event. The UFC Saudi Arabia event is shaping up to be a great night of fights. Robert Whittaker and Ikram Aliskerov are two of the best middleweights in the world. Let’s take a look at the weigh-in results for this stacked UFC Saudi Arabia fight card.

UFC Saudi Arabia Weigh-In Results

Main Card (ABC, ESPN+, 3 p.m. ET)

  • Robert Whittaker (186) vs. Ikram Aliskerov (184)
  • Sergei Pavlovich (260) vs. Alexander Volkov (258)
  • Kelvin Gastelum (184.5) vs. Daniel Rodriguez (184)
  • Shara Magomedov (185.5) vs. Antonio Trocoli (185.5)
  • Johnny Walker (206) vs. Volkan Oezdemir (206)

Preliminary Card (ESPN, ESPN+, 12 P.M. ET)

  • Nasrat Haqparast (156) vs. Jared Gordon (156)
  • Muhammad Naimov (145.5) vs. Felipe Lima (145.5)
  • Rinat Fakhretdinov (170.5) vs. Nicolas Dalby (171)
  • Kyung Ho Kang (136) vs. Muin Gafurov (136)
  • Magomed Gadzhiyasulov (205) vs. Brendson Ribeiro (205)
  • Xiao Long (136) vs. Chang Ho Lee (136)
UFC News and Rumors
