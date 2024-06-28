Dana White Adds Two Fight Of The Night Bonuses Ahead of Brian Ortega Demands

In a dramatic turn of events at the UFC 303 pre-fight press conference, top Featherweight contender Brian Ortega made headlines by demanding a significant increase in fight bonuses for International Fight Week. The outspoken fighter’s request was met with a surprising response from UFC President Dana White, who agreed to boost the incentives, albeit not to the extent Ortega initially proposed.

Two FOTN bonuses are coming at #UFC303 pic.twitter.com/sHbMWiRJPY — MMA Mania (@mmamania) June 27, 2024

The pre-fight press conference, held on June 27, was already buzzing with anticipation for the upcoming UFC 303 event. However, it took an unexpected turn when Brian Ortega, one-half of the co-main event, seized the moment to address the issue of fighter bonuses. Ortega, known for his fearless approach both inside and outside the octagon, boldly requested that the bonuses be increased to $303,000 in honor of UFC 303.

Dana White: “F*ck It”

Dana White, never one to shy away from making bold decisions, responded to Ortega’s request with a mix of humor and pragmatism. “Yeah, f*ck it, I’ll do it,” White said, much to the delight of the assembled media and fans. However, he clarified that while he wouldn’t meet the $303,000 figure, he would double the usual $50,000 Fight of the Night bonuses. “Not $303,000, but two [Fight of the Night] bonuses. Yeah, boo, you,” White added, injecting a bit of levity into the proceedings.

White further elaborated on his decision in an interview with The Mac Life, stating, “It’s fun giving away more money for fights that you know are going to be f*cking incredible.” His willingness to increase the bonuses underscores his confidence in the quality of the matchups scheduled for UFC 303.

The stakes are high for Ortega as he prepares to face Diego Lopes at UFC 303. A victory would not only enhance his standing in the Featherweight division but also potentially earn him one of the newly increased bonuses. Lopes, a formidable opponent, will be looking to make a statement of his own, setting the stage for an explosive encounter.

The co-main event between Ortega and Lopes is just one of the many exciting matchups on the UFC 303 card. The event is headlined by a highly anticipated rematch between Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka, adding to the overall excitement and significance of the night.

As the fighters prepare to step into the octagon, fans can look forward to a night of high-stakes action, with the added incentive of increased bonuses likely to inspire some unforgettable performances. UFC 303 is shaping up to be an event that will be remembered for both the drama outside the cage and the battles within it.