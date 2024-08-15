UFC News and Rumors

Conor McGregor Defies Dana White, Targets 2024 Return Despite Doubts

Author image
Garett Kerman
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
MMA: UFC 246-McGregor vs Cerrone

In a recent report from RG.org, UFC President Dana White cast a shadow of doubt over Conor McGregor’s anticipated return to the octagon, stating definitively, “Not this year, he won’t fight this year.” White’s remarks, rooted in McGregor’s ongoing recovery from injury and his various non-fighting endeavors, sent ripples of disappointment through the MMA community.

The Irish superstar, however, was quick to counter White’s pronouncement. In a since-deleted tweet, McGregor boldly asserted his intention to fight in December 2024, seemingly dismissing White’s assessment of his timeline. The former two-division champion’s statement underscores his determination to return to the sport on his own terms.

McGregor’s road to recovery has been fraught with challenges, from the physical rehabilitation of his leg injury to the distractions of his business ventures and personal life. Despite these hurdles, the fighter’s recent declaration indicates a renewed focus on reclaiming his place at the top of the sport.

The discrepancy between McGregor’s aspirations and White’s skepticism has ignited a debate within the MMA world. Will McGregor defy the odds and make a triumphant return in 2024, or will his comeback be further delayed?

The uncertainty surrounding McGregor’s future adds another layer of intrigue to the already dynamic landscape of the lightweight division. Potential contenders like Michael Chandler find themselves in a state of limbo, awaiting McGregor’s next move before solidifying their own paths to title contention.

Whatever the outcome, one thing remains clear: McGregor’s saga will continue to captivate the MMA world. His larger-than-life persona and undeniable talent ensure that his return, whenever it may be, will be a momentous occasion in the sport’s history.

As fans eagerly await further developments, the power struggle between McGregor and White intensifies, creating a narrative that is as compelling as any fight within the octagon. The chess match between one of the sport’s most iconic figures and its most influential promoter continues, with the fate of McGregor’s comeback hanging in the balance.

McGregor’s return, whether in 2024 or beyond, promises to be a spectacle worthy of his legendary status. The Notorious one’s impact on the sport is undeniable, and his eventual return to the octagon will undoubtedly be a defining moment in the ongoing story of mixed martial arts.

Topics  
UFC News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Garett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garett Kerman

Garett Kerman

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garett Kerman

Related To UFC News and Rumors

UFC News and Rumors
UFC 205: Press Conference

Dana White Adds Two Fight Of The Night Bonuses Ahead of Brian Ortega Demands

Author image Garett Kerman  •  Jun 28 2024
UFC News and Rumors
Ian Garry stands in the octagon.
Ian Machado Garry Accuses MVP of Underhanded Tactics Ahead of UFC 303
Author image Garett Kerman  •  Jun 28 2024
UFC News and Rumors
arman tsarukyan
Arman Tsarukyan suspended for 9 months and fined $25k for altercation with fan at UFC 300
Author image Garett Kerman  •  Jun 27 2024
UFC News and Rumors
Dana White's Contender Series - Duncan v Borshchev
Viacheslav Borshchev vs. James Llontop set for Aug. 24 at UFC Apex
Author image Garett Kerman  •  Jun 27 2024
UFC News and Rumors
roman dolidze
Carlos Ulberg OUT, Anthony Smith vs. Roman Dolidze set for UFC 303
Author image Garett Kerman  •  Jun 21 2024
UFC News and Rumors
MMA: UFC 246-McGregor vs Cerrone
Conor McGregor shows off injury that had him pull out of UFC 303
Author image Garett Kerman  •  Jun 21 2024
UFC News and Rumors
robert whittaker darren till
UFC Saudi Arabia Weigh-Ins: Robert Whittaker, Ikram Aliskerov set for main event
Author image Garett Kerman  •  Jun 21 2024
More News
Arrow to top