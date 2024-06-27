UFC News and Rumors

Viacheslav Borshchev vs. James Llontop set for Aug. 24 at UFC Apex

Garett Kerman
A highly anticipated lightweight clash is set to electrify the UFC Fight Night event on August 24, 2024, at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The bout will feature Viacheslav Borshchev, known as “Slava Claus,” against James Llontop, who goes by the moniker “Goku.” This matchup promises to be a thrilling encounter as both fighters seek redemption and a significant win in their respective UFC careers.

Viacheslav Borshchev looking for redemption

Viacheslav Borshchev, a Russian mixed martial artist, has had a rollercoaster ride in the UFC. Borshchev’s most recent outing was a second-round submission loss to Chase Hooper at UFC St. Louis in May. This defeat was a setback for Borshchev, who had been on a promising trajectory with an unbeaten streak in his previous two fights. His notable victories include a second-round TKO win over Maheshate and a majority draw against Nazim Sadykhov in a Fight of the Night performance at UFC 295, held at the iconic Madison Square Garden in November 2023.

Borshchev’s fighting style is characterized by his striking prowess and resilience. Known for his aggressive approach and knockout power, “Slava Claus” has become a fan favorite. His ability to bounce back from adversity will be tested once again as he steps into the octagon on August 24. A win against Llontop would not only restore his momentum but also solidify his position in the highly competitive lightweight division.

James Llontop searching for first UFC victory

James Llontop, hailing from Peru, is relatively new to the UFC but has already shown glimpses of his potential. Llontop made his UFC debut at UFC Vegas 91 in April, where he faced fellow newcomer Chris Padilla. Unfortunately, Llontop’s debut did not go as planned, as he was submitted by Padilla. Despite the loss, Llontop’s performance demonstrated his tenacity and willingness to engage in high-stakes battles.

Nicknamed “Goku,” Llontop brings a dynamic and versatile skill set to the octagon. His background in various martial arts disciplines, including Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and Muay Thai, makes him a well-rounded fighter capable of adapting to different opponents. Llontop’s primary goal for the upcoming fight is to secure his first promotional win, which would be a significant milestone in his UFC career. A victory over a seasoned fighter like Borshchev would undoubtedly elevate Llontop’s status and open doors for more high-profile matchups in the future.

Confirmed bouts for Aug. 24

  • Dennis Buzukja vs. Danny Silva
  • Jose Medina vs. Zach Reese
  • Viacheslav Borshchev vs. James Llontop
More News
