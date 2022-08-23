Analyzing Ravens’ 24-17 preseason win over Cardinals

“Even though he didn’t rack up wins, Tyler Huntley proved he’s a more than capable backup quarterback last year in relief of Lamar Jackson. This preseason, “Snoop” is showing the rest of the NFL that he could be a starter on a number of other teams. Going through the projected Week 1 starting quarterbacks around the league, a strong case could be made that a dozen teams would probably be better served with Huntley as their guy.

“The Ravens are lucky to have Huntley as their backup, just in case of another injury to Jackson. And, no, I wouldn’t be looking to trade him.”

Travis Jones’ hyperextended knee injury was the bummer of the night. The Ravens dodged a bullet that it’s not a serious injury, but it would still hurt if the rookie third-round pick isn’t ready for Week 1. Jones was looking like an immediate difference-maker in the trenches, and former Ravens quarterback Trace McSorley felt it when Jones shoved him into another dimension Sunday night. Thankfully Jones won’t be out too long and the Ravens are brimming with defensive line talent and depth. Broderick Washington has quietly been on the rise too, and even depth pieces such as Isaiah Mack and Nichols are showing some juice.

“Top draft pick Kyle Hamilton saved a touchdown with a leaping pass breakup at the goal line. He did come unglued from his receiver, however, on a scramble drill a few plays later that should have been a Cardinals touchdown if not for a flat drop. Still, another rookie who had a good night. … It was good to see Kyle Fuller come up with an interception. He’s had his hands full in training camp, but the veteran keeps hanging tough. … Give credit to Daniel Faalele. Not only did he get in shape this summer, but he also shook off what looked to be a tough shot to the knee and kept playing in a preseason game. Tough dude. … The next thing Huntley needs to learn is when to protect his body. He’s too much of a commodity to be taking shots like that near the sideline. Even Kyler Murray cringed at that one during a live sideline interview. … Stout’s 58-yard punt that went out of bounds at the 15-yard line, in a “clutch” situation by preseason standards, is a great sign. The rookie doesn’t seem nervous at all. … The FOX broadcast had some head-scratching moments, like when it said Jackson has been plagued by injuries over his career (he hasn’t), or how the Ravens won’t be able to sneak Likely onto their practice squad now (they weren’t planning to). They also had Stout scoring a touchdown. I guess everybody is working out the preseason bugs.”