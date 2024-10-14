Derrick Henry Makes NFL History in Week Six

Baltimore Ravens running back, Derrick Henry, has looked like a perfect fit this season. Even at 30 years old, Henry is still solidifying himself as one of the premier running backs of the league. In the Ravens’ 30-23 victory, the four-time Pro-Bowler made NFL history not seen since LaDainian Tomlinson did it last. With Henry logging two rushing touchdowns, he is now the first running back since Tomlinson back in 2005 to have at least one touchdown in each of his first six games to start a season.

On top of that, Derrick Henry is now the second player to begin a tenure with a new NFL team to have at least a touchdown in his first six starts. The first was Robert Edwards with the New England Patriots in 1998. With quarterback, Lamar Jackson, still looking like an MVP, the Baltimore offense is as dangerous as ever with Jackson and Henry leading the charge.

Derrick Henry’s Day and Season

Henry had himself a great day against the Washington Commanders. A Washington Commanders squad that has been one of the biggest surprises of this year. On the day, King Henry recorded 132 rushing yards on 24 carries, two touchdowns, and averaged 5.5 yards per carry. Henry has been a historically great signing for Baltimore thus far into the year. After the game against Washington, the superstar running back had this to say:

I feel like everything was working; it was like “Pick your poison.”

On the year, Henry has now logged a total of nine touchdowns, a league-best seven rushing touchdowns, and is on pace for yet another 1,000 yard campaign. As alluded to earlier, he has been a perfect fit for this Baltimore Ravens offense. At this rate, he could also be a dark-horse MVP candidate.

Baltimore Ravens Now on Four-Game Win Streak

After a rocky start to the regular season, the Baltimore Ravens are now the hottest team in the league. They are now on a four-game win-streak and both their offense and defense is playing at a high level. Coming into Week Six, the Ravens’ defense was ranked fifth in sacks per game (3.2), first in opponent rushing yards per game (60.4), and first in opponent rush yards per attempt (3.1). As for their offense, they came into the matchup against Washington ranked first in yards per game (447.6), first in team rushing yards per game (211.2), and ninth in passing yards per game (236.4). All in all, the Baltimore Ravens are heating up and even the best teams in the NFL need to be aware of this squad led by Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry.