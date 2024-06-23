The Baltimore Ravens made one of the biggest splashes of the offseason by signing star running back, Derrick Henry. Henry has been a staple of the Tennessee Titans offense the last few years. He is still considered one of the premier running backs in the league, though some speculate the downhill slide of his prime is about to commence. Regardless, the former Titan is excited to play with his new quarterback, Lamar Jackson, saying it will be a “breath of fresh air.”

“He’s [as] dangerous with his legs just [as much] as he is with his arm,” Henry said in a press conference Tuesday. “It’s going to be fun and a breath of fresh air not being the center of attention, knowing that eyes are going to be on him, as well. But I’m just excited to get to work and put the work in out here and let it all come together, when it’s that time.”

The Ravens boast one of the best offensive units in the league. Adding Derrick Henry to the mix should certainly amplify their unit even more this coming season.

Derrick Henry Excited to Play With Lamar Jackson

Derrick Henry’s Fit With Baltimore

While Lamar Jackson is the reigning NFL MVP, Derrick Henry should have a defined role right off the bat with the Ravens. They love running the ball whether it be with Jackson or a few of their wideouts and can get creative with their schemes. Derrick Henry will now be able to take some pressure off of Jackson and allow him to focus more on being a passer. The four-time Pro-Bowler is coming off a campaign which saw him rush for 1,167 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns.

Another Weapon for Lamar Jackson

The Ravens were one game away from making the Super Bowl last year. All the talent seems to be there, but they just need to make that one last step. The team is hoping Derrick Henry can be that missing x-factor this coming season. He is one of the best running backs in the NFL still and can even be utilized in the passing game. Considering this, expect another great season from two-time league MVP, Lamar Jackson. Not to mention, head coach, John Harbaugh, is one of the best in the business. He will make sure Derrick Henry finds plenty of success in Baltimore’s offense. The duo of Jackson and Henry will be exciting to watch next year.