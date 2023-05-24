NFL News and Rumors

Lamar Jackson ‘Loving’ New Ravens Offense Under Todd Monken

Dan Girolamo
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson throws the ball.

Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson is “loving” the new offense under first-year offensive coordinator Todd Monken.

“The new offense is smooth. More verbiage than usual. I like it. I’m loving it so far,” Jackson told reporters following Wednesday’s practice. “Coach is basically giving us keys to the offense. Like I said, I’m loving it.”

 

Lamar Jackson Excited For Todd Monken’s New Offense

Jackson is currently practicing with the Ravens at OTAs as he looks to learn the offense. The Ravens are expected to pass more under Monken’s offense, which excites the former league MVP.

“Just being able to throw the ball down the field,” Jackson said. “Running can only take you so far. I feel like with this new era of teams and offenses in the league, I feel like we need that, and coach Todd Monken, what I’m seeing in this offense so far, it’s tremendous.”

From 2020-2022, Monken served as the offensive coordinator of the Georgia Bulldogs, where he guided the Bulldogs’ offense to back-to-back National Championships. This past season, Georgia ranked fourth in passing yards (4437) and 17th in passing touchdowns (31).

Jackson will have a pair of new targets to throw to this year, including Odell Beckham Jr. and Zay Flowers, that should elevate this Ravens’ passing offense that ranked 28th in passing yards per game (178.8).

Lamar Jackson Almost Left The Team

Jackson has been under center for the Ravens as the full-time starter since the middle of the 2018 season. However, Jackson’s tenure in Baltimore almost ended this past offseason.

The Ravens placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on Jackson on March 7, allowing the star QB to sign an offer sheet with other teams.

Jackson later came out and requested a trade from the Ravens.

However, the Ravens finally signed Jackson on April 27, making their quarterback the highest-paid player in the NFL with a 5-year, $255 million contract.

The Baltimore Ravens open up the 2023 season at home against the Houston Texans on September 10.

NFL News and Rumors
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
Dan Girolamo

